Fall Guys is going free-to-play: System requirements, rewards, date, and more

Fall Guys is one of the hottest Battle Royale games. It was launched in 2020 when half the world was indoors due to the pandemic.

The game, which gave several players numerous amounts of frustration and fun as well as moments to remember, is one of the best Battle Royale games on the market, and its reputation precedes it.

However, the game is only accessible to those who have purchased it or have availed it for free from paid subscription services like PlayStation Plus. Despite its popularity, the game struggled with sales, which deteriorated the number of active players over time.

But with multiple leaks and speculations about a potential collab or deal with Epic Games, players had hoped it would go free to play just like Rocket League did. The day is finally here, and gamers can once again rejoice!

Fall Guys is going free-to-play on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo

Fall Guys - BIG Announcement TODAY!!!! @FallGuysGame IT'S HAPPENING!



Soon you'll be able to play Fall Guys for free on ALL PLATFORMS!



The official Fall Guys YouTube channel live-streamed their BIG ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY event, where they indeed made a huge announcement that took the entire gaming community by surprise.

Fall Guys is going free-to-play this June 21, 2022, on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Nintendo Switch Store, and Epic Games Store on PC. The game is almost two years old now, and players can't get enough of it.

The game will now support cross-play amongst several platforms and Cross Progression for existing players as well. This means that players on consoles and PCs can finally party up and play together.

Geoff Keighley @geoffkeighley Fall Guys is going free to play on June 21, and also coming to Xbox and Switch. Fall Guys is going free to play on June 21, and also coming to Xbox and Switch. https://t.co/VTwBs7nujT

The game's developers have also announced that players who bought the game earlier will be receiving a special Legacy Pack that will contain a Nametag, 3 Exclusive skins, and Season 1 Pass, all for free. Plus, the game has added multiple new levels and cosmetics for new players to enjoy.

The minimum PC system requirements are as follows:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64bit only

Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7950

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 2 GB available space

Additional Notes: Gamepad Recommended

Developers Mediatonic also announced that they are currently working on a custom round maker, where players can create their own levels for themselves and their friends to enjoy. This seems like a revolutionary move in the history of Battle Royale gaming, as no game has done it before.

Ultima | #вʟм @UltimaShadowX They announced that they are working on a custom round maker for Fall Guys, this looks like it's gonna be really fun! They announced that they are working on a custom round maker for Fall Guys, this looks like it's gonna be really fun! https://t.co/nkizztguNm

However, console players can enjoy the game with a minimum of 2 GB of storage space on their consoles. Since Fall Guys is a Battle Royale game with limited controls and wobbly physics, it is best recommended to play it with a controller that has a joystick for ease of movement.

As several gamers look forward to the game becoming free-to-play soon, they might want to brush up on their obstacle course gaming skills that might prevent them from breaking their controllers or keyboards.

Nevertheless, the developers, Mediatonic, are highly excited about their latest deal with Epic Games and are ready to welcome Epic's huge player base.

