Fall Guys has taken the gaming community by storm. The animated, goofy knockout title is making waves on Twitch, YouTube, and all other social media. The players love every aspect of the game, from its silly gameplay to the wide variety of maps.

From obstacle courses to soccer matches to team vs. team action, no two maps are quite like each other. However, there are undoubtedly better overall maps in the game. Today, we'll be sifting through all the 25 maps and determine which five are our pick for the five best Fall Guys maps.

5 best Fall Guys maps

#5 - Fall Ball

The reason Fall Ball isn't rated higher on this list is because it takes a competent team to win the match. This map is basically soccer, but the Fall Guys style. Each unit has around eight players, and the goal is simple: get as many balls into the other team's net before time expires. The map provides immense fun in trying to dive into the balls and make miraculous saves in front of your own net.

#4 - Door Dash

One of the funniest maps in Fall Guys, Door Dash, one can be a bit frustrating if you're trying to win a match. However, if you want to have fun, then this map will surely deliver that.

The goal is to get to the end of the road by crashing through the right doors. Pick the wrong door, and you'll send your character into a tizzy.

#3 - Tip Toe

Perhaps the most straightforward map in the game, the only objective in Tip Toe is to reach the other side of the panels. However, these panels can be tricky, as some are traps. If you pick the right tiles, then you'll be home free. Pick the wrong ones, and you'll be sent spiraling down and forced to restart.

#2 - Slime Climb

The only obstacle/survival map on this list, Slime Climb, is ultra-competitive and takes some real knowledge to survive. There are a ton of pitfalls on this map, and if you don't get through them quickly, you'll get eliminated. Fall Guys has a ton of these courses, but Slime Climb takes the cake as the best.

#1 - Hex-A-Gone

If you've played Fall Guys, then you knew this was coming. Hex-A-Gone is by far the best map in the game, and it's easy to see why. The simplicity of jumping on hexagon tiles mixed with the strategy of knowing which tiles to move to is the ultimate game of chess. If you manage to survive this map, then you've earned that Crown in Fall Guys.