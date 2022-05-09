Fortnite x Fall Guys live event leaks ahead of time

Fortnite and Fall Guys have one thing in common, they both know what it's like to be on top of the gaming world and to dominate everyone's playtime and thoughts. Unfortunately, the time spent at the top has lasted much longer for Fortnite than it has for Fall Guys. However, the run Fall Guys had certainly cannot be discounted as it was the most popular game for quite some time.
They have since fallen off, but that hasn't stopped Epic Games from taking notice. A new leak suggests that a Fall Guys crossover will take place soon. What that event might be remains to be seen.
The highly anticipated collaboration was allegedly considered a year ago, when Fall Guys was much more popular. However, this new leak suggests that the long teased collaboration is finally on the way.
Fortnite Fall Guys crossover may finally be coming
Many players expected the Fall Guys crossover to be dead in the water. It has been too long since the platform battle royale game was relevant enough for Epic Games to genuinely consider a crossover with them.
Unlike Marvel, Star Wars, and most other crossovers in Fortnite, Fall Guys only had an admittedly brief period of relevance that is not current. However, Epic Games seems to be moving forward anyway.
The best guess as to why Epic Games is moving ahead with this collaboration is simply because they have the ability to do so. If they had planned it out a year ago, Epic has most likely already secured the rights to the game.
Whatever reason they delayed the crossover for is evidently over now, which gives them the option to move forward. Even if it's less relevant now, they have it, so why not use it?
iFireMonkey also offered some insight as to why they might be moving forward now.
Fall Guys is apparently poised to adopt a seasonal model and become free-to-play, just like Fortnite. With that in mind, the collaboration begins to make more sense.
iFireMonkey also mentioned that the crossover might function like the Lantern Trials or the Nindo Trials, where a website exists for players to sign up and complete challenges.
It could also work like the recent crossover that Fortnite had with Rocket League. iFireMonkey noted that Mediatonic, Fall Guys' parent company, has also added cross-platform support.
This may mean that challenges in one game can grant rewards in the other. However, for now, there's no timetable for this crossover.
It should be noted that this information is all based on leaks and is therefore speculative at best until Epic Games confirms this officially.