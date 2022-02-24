Fall Guys’ developers say that Xbox and Switch ports are on the way

One of the biggest recent multiplayer hits, Fall Guys, took off massively across the internet upon release on the PlayStation 4 and PC. However, Xbox and Nintendo Switch fans have been left out in the cold, waiting on a version they can play.

While a new update came to the game and brought crossplay, it brought nothing for the Xbox and Switch users. What fans learned is that it is still on the way for both consoles.

You can now party-up with your Fall Guys buddies regardless of whether they’re on PC or PlayStation



We've also squished a bunch of bugs, and have a brand-new game mode coming soon called Sweet Thieves



LET'S GOOOO! Our mid-season update is now LIVE!

You can now party-up with your Fall Guys buddies regardless of whether they're on PC or PlayStation

We've also squished a bunch of bugs, and have a brand-new game mode coming soon called Sweet Thieves

Don’t worry, Fall Guys is still coming soon to Xbox and the Switch

Fall Guys remains a popular party game, and Xbox and Nintendo Switch fans are desperate to play on their systems. The latest update, the Season 6 mid-season update, brought quite a few new changes to the game, the most important of which is crossplay.

PC and PlayStation 4 users can now go at it in head-to-head, ultra-cute mini-games. But what about the other console versions? While there is no hard date in the official announcement of the latest update, Mediatonic did have some news:

"We know that news regarding Fall Guys on Nintendo Switch™ and Xbox is highly anticipated. We're finalizing development, and though it isn't within this update, it's still coming! Until then, we're super excited to enable this cross-platform functionality for our existing platforms as a first step."

So it is still on the way and could potentially show up within the next couple of updates. This is the first step towards that ultimate goal of players being able to take part in the madness of Fall Guys, no matter what console they play on.

For now, though, crossplay awaits.

Crossplay is here, and Sweet Thieves is coming soon

While other console fans may have to wait a bit longer, PlayStation 4 and Epic Games Store users can easily join up and do battle. Players will be prompted to link their Epic Account to the game, and then they can search for people to be friends with via their Epic or PlayStation name.

MID-SEASON UPDATE TOMORROW!



THREAD OF BUG FIXES:



[Customs] Fixed some instances where a lobby would fail to load on second playthrough, forcing players to make new lobbies

In addition, a new mode is coming very soon, in the form of Sweet Thieves, to the game. Users are either Thieves or Guardians, and the former need to steal candy pieces, while Guardians have to detail the Thieves.

It also features a new mechanic exclusive to that mode. Gamers will be able to walk instead of run, to be perfectly sneaky little Thieves.

Hopefully, more news about an Xbox and Nintendo Switch port comes soon, but the developers have assured fans that it is very much on the way.

