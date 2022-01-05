Fall Guys players experienced issues with playing the game but it gets resolved quickly

Fall Guys is one of the best multiplayer games out there. It's hard to describe the game in a few words, as there are plenty of mini-games within a single game, and players seem to have no end of fun from it.

However, the game is not averse to bugs and glitches. This was the case on January 5, as several players reported issues. Most of them were along the same lines that they're unable to log into the game.

Fall Guys players faced login issues, but the issue has been fixed

On January 5, several Fall Guys players faced issues related to getting into the game. This issue became so big that it led to the developers of Fall Guys taking notice of the situation and leading to an official acknowledgement of the issue.

Fall Guys 👑 @FallGuysGame We are aware that users are experiencing issues playing Fall Guys right now! We're looking into it and hope to have it fixed ASAP. Thanks for your patience! We are aware that users are experiencing issues playing Fall Guys right now! We're looking into it and hope to have it fixed ASAP. Thanks for your patience! https://t.co/E2XHATesM0

Quickfix on the issue

Mediatonic were quick to acknowledge the issue in the form of an official tweet and it took them less than 20 minutes to fix it.

A second tweet was made as a follow up to let all the players know about the resolved issue. Players across all platforms could now login and play their game again.

How to check the server status of Fall Guys?

Like many multiplayer games, Fall Guys also suffer from issues related to netcodes and server overcrowding. Such concurrent issues may have reduced the popularity of the game.

However, the Fall Guys still sees a steady set of players, especially during the holiday season. But problems related to network to issues can appear at any time. Despite being an active multiplayer game, there are no typical ways to check the server status, which can be done for some games.

The best way to know about the status of a server is to follow the official Twitter account of Fall Guys. They have a very receptive team that is quite active on social media and are usually quick to acknowledge any kind of issue related to the running of the game.

