“I can carry them for you” - South Korean stream sniper asks Pokimane for a job on livestream

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" has been having the time of her life as she continues to document and stream her South Korean trip along with her streamer buddies.

Imane announced the South Korean journey earlier this month and fans were elated to see famous content creators like JakenBakeLIVE, Aria Saki, iGumDrop, and Newt tagging along with her.

During her recent livestream, the OfflineTV (OTV) co-founding member was stream sniped by a Korean fan who asked her if she was willing to hire him to carry the group's shopping bags. He went on to offer his services by saying:

"I can carry them for you, if you want."

South Korean stream sniper asks Pokimane a rather intriguing question

The Twitch sensation and her friends were roaming around in a shopping mall in South Korea when a fan approached them with some special items. The stream sniper noticed JakenBakeLIVE and stated that he had bought the group some portable electrical fans.

Jake thanked the stream sniper's considerate and wholesome gesture. After he unboxed and handed out the electric fans to the content creators, the fan asked the following question to Pokimane:

"I heard you are hiring for someone to carry your luggage when you go shopping?"

The Moroccan-Canadian livestreamer was taken aback and provided a firm response to the sniper's intriguing question:

"If we, yeah. But we figured we'll just buy a suitcase and put it all in."

The stream sniper once again volunteered to carry the streamers' luggage. Jake jumped into the conversation and asked if the sniper had a car. The fan replied and mentioned that he did not.

JakenBakeLIVE took the opportunity to have a light-hearted jest with the sniper by saying:

"Yeah, sorry, that was the first requirement, you got a car. You've got to drive us back. I'm just joking, I'm just joking, man!"

Poki then stated that she would've hired the stream sniper if she lived in South Korea. The fan was visibly joyed after hearing this from the Twitch star, and the group concluded the interaction by taking selfies.

Fans react to the stream sniper's request

Fans had a rather polarizing opinion on the stream sniper's appearance on Pokimane's IRL broadcast. While some viewers thought the fans' gesture was in goodwill, others pointed out that the individual was creepy on stream.

Fans provide their take on the stream sniper appearing on stream 1/2 (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Fans provide their take on the stream sniper appearing on stream 1/2 (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

The Legacy Award-winning streamer is one of the most influential personalities on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform, and became the first female gamer to amass a following of more than nine million fans on her Twitch channel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far