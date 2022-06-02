“I don’t like her anymore after the trial” - Pokimane responds to fans who said she is an Amber Heard supporter

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" tuned in to watch the final verdict for the sensationalized Amber Heard versus Johnny Depp defamation trial during a recent livestream.

After the courtroom went for a short recess, the streamer received messages from fans in her Twitch chat claiming that she had sided with Amber Heard on some occasions.

The OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder responded to her fans by saying:

"I don't like her anymore after the trial."

Pokimane tells her viewers that she is not an Amber Heard fan

Imane decided to watch the closing of the month-long court hearing and provided her take on it after playing Valorant for the first half of her broadcast.

The Twitch sensation's eye caught the message from a fan while she was waiting for the jurors and the judge to resume court proceedings. A fan named sundance17 made the following comment:

"You are deeply an Amber Heard fan @pokimane sorry to say that."

The Los Angeles native was taken aback after reading the viewer's comments and claimed that she had no idea who Amber Heard was before the trial:

"I'm going to one guy this one guy. You are deeply an Amber Heard fan, sorry to say that. Oh god, I had no idea who she was before this trial, and I have not become..."

She let out a small laugh and mentioned that she was not a fan of the actress after watching her shenanigans during the live courtroom hearing. She added:

"How's... how's that? She was 'W H OMEGALUL (Twitch emoticon)' to me then and kind of..."

Timestamp: 04:39:17

Pokimane browsed her Twitch chat and noticed that several viewers agreed with her statements, as many of them spammed various laughing emoticons. She then said:

"I'm glad everybody's laughing at that. Like, what in the world?! Yo, I just like to make sure I'm not out of the loop, you know? Sometimes I read s**t and I'm like, 'What in the world?' And so, I what in the world them. So, as long as we're all doing the same thing, I'm okay with that."

The Moroccan-Canadian continued to interact with her fans and soon watched the verdict of the celebrity defamation case.

Fans react to Pokimane's response

Some fans in the YouTube comment section agreed with the streamer's sentiments, while others questioned her.

The streaming community questioned the 26-year-old gamer's stance on May 24 when she began siding with Amber Heard while on a voice call with xQc. Some fans pointed out how the streamer backtracked from her comments after receiving backlash from community members.

