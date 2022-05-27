"I'm a sucker for curly hair"- Pokimane recalls a hilarious conversation with her Uber driver

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" has been reacting to the sensationalized celebrity defamation trial involving Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

While reacting to the trial, Imane spoke about a recent interaction with an Uber driver and how the latter commented and complimented her naturally curly hair. The OfflineTV (OTV) co-founding member recalled one of the Uber driver's hilarious lines:

"I'm a sucker for curly hair."

Pokimane talks about her recent Uber ride and her conversation with the driver

The Twitch sensation took the internet by storm earlier this year after she uploaded two pictures showcasing her naturally curly hair. As expected, her pictures went viral on the social media platform, and the post garnered more than 140k likes and 2.3k replies.

The topic of her naturally curly hair surfaced once more during a recent livestream where she was reacting to the ongoing Amber Heard versus Johnny Depp trial.

The Moroccan-Canadian content creator wanted to share the story of a recent Uber ride and mentioned that her driver was stunned upon seeing her curly hair. She began talking about the incident by saying:

"I took an Uber this morning to go somewhere and come back, and the Uber driver was like, 'Is that your natural hair color?' And I was like, 'Oh, it's got like a little bit of highlight.' And he was like, 'Wow! Having natural texture like that and on top of such a unique hair color, it looks so nice!'"

(Timestamp: 00:08:36)

Pokimane laughed and thanked the driver for complimenting her hair. The Twitch streamer then mentioned that the driver claimed that he was a "sucker for curly hair." She also stated that his compliment did not come across as creepy. She elaborated:

"I was like, 'Oh! I actually don't wear it like this very much like, I'm just getting used to it.' And he's like, 'Why?' I was like, 'Oh, well, when I was younger you know, I always straightened it.' And he's like, 'Why would you straighten something that is naturally so beautiful?'"

The Legacy Award winner burst out laughing once more and was unable to control herself. Some fans took this opportunity to ship the Uber driver with the content creator. The conversation soon came to a close as Pokimane mentioned that the car ride was very amusing.

Twitch chat reacts to Pokimane's interesting Uber ride

Several fans present in the streamer's Twitch chat agreed with the Uber driver and complimented the content creator's new look.

The 26-year-old gamer has played several games like League of Legends, Valorant, Fortnite, and Among Us throughout her livestreaming career.

Apart from being a hardcore gamer, Poki is one of the most influential streamers on Twitch. She became the first female content creator to have more than nine million followers.

