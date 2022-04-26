Twitch streamer Thebausffs gets banned from the Korean League of Legends server

Twitch streamer and Challenger League of Legends player Simon "Thebausffs" was banned from the Korean League of Legends server on April 25, 2022.

The top laner recently reached the Challenger rank on the South Korean ranked ladder and was aiming to go head-to-head against the best players in the region. However, his journey was abruptly halted after he was issued a suspension on his main South Korean game account.

Twitch streamer Thebausffs gets banned from League of Legends after a terrible match

Thebausffs is a Swedish Twitch content creator who is known for playing champion Sion in the most creative ways.

He has popularized a unique playstyle where he uses the champion's passive ability in the most innovative way. He focuses on dying in-game a lot to maximize the chance of him securing objectives and winning games.

Due to his creative mindset, the streamer has managed to consistently reach extremely high ranks in the game throughout his career.

He recently traveled to South Korea with other content creators and professional players to dominate the hardest-ranked ladder for the massive online battle arena. On April 24, 2022, the League of Legends player managed to reach the Challenger rank in the game on the South Korean server.

The following day, his ranked journey came to a pause when he got himself banned from the Korean server.

He teamed up with Faker, the mid laner for the three-time world championship-winning team, T1. Faker is considered to be one of the greatest players of all time.

In the 41-minute-long game, the streamer had 2 kills and 18 deaths, and ended up losing the game. A minute later, he was notified that his account had been suspended.

Timestamp: 04:17:50

As soon as an in-game message regarding his suspension popped up, Thebausffs said:

"Wait! What just happened? No, I don't want to... What just happened?"

He started to panic and said:

"Dude, this is not happening. This is not happening! This is not happening, oh my god!"

He restarted his game client hoping that some kind of glitch had caused his account to be suspended. As soon as the client loaded up, he was presented with a ban message which confirmed that he had been banned from the game.

The Twitch content creator continued to stream for a few more minutes following which he assured his fans that he would figure something out and would resume streaming soon.

Fans react to Thebausffs getting banned from the game

Fans on LivestreamFail provided a reason for the streamer to get banned from the game.

The reason for the streamer's ban was due to an auto suspension on the count of game account theft. According to some users, the Twitch streamer died multiple times, which resulted in the game's auto suspension feature thinking that someone had stolen his account.

Some Redditors confirmed that Faker did not report the streamer.

Thebausffs is a well-known Twitch personality who is known for primarily streaming content related to League of Legends. Over the course of his streaming career, the Twitch streamer has amassed more than 658k followers and averages a concurrent viewership of 25k viewers per stream.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan