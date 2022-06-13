Pokimane reacts as AriaSaki shares her foot size during IRL stream in Korea

In an interesting turn of events, Pokimane hilariously reacted to AriaSaki's foot size during her most recent IRL stream in Korea. Twitch Gaming powerhouse Imane "Pokimane" is in Korea with some of her close friends, including prominent streamer AriaSaki, for a fun trip. Suffice to say, the internet is obsessed.

As fans might already know, AriaSaki and Pokimane are really close. The two can be seen collaborating quite often as part of Offline TV. Needless to say, their bond is quite fascinating and appreciated by their collective fanbase. That's precisely what fans got to recently witness when the Canadian-Moroccan streamer revealed how surprised she was with the size of AriaSaki's foot.

Fans react hilariously to Pokimane's business idea for AriaSaki

Pokimane and AriaSaki 's recent hangout in Korea made for quite an eventful Twitch stream. During her June 13, 2022 IRL stream, the former can be seen having a casual chat with her Twitch viewers, as always.

However, proceedings took a hilarious turn when a viewer questioned Aria regarding her foot size. At one point, the lot began laughing at the Canadian-Moroccan streamer's reaction to the entire situation.

Making fun of Aria's huge footsize, Pokimane hilariously noted:

"You got some OnlyFans feet. OnlyFans feet. Only feet fans."

Pokimane and AriaSaki's massive fanbase has been laughing at the streamer's reaction ever since the video went viral on YouTube. While the majority of the YouTube comments were inclined towards humor, a handful seemed a bit offended by the Twitch streamer's take on Aria's feet.

Furthermore, many fans used the opportunity to talk about their love for Aria and Pokimane. Here are some of the responses in this regard.

Fans react hilariously to Pokimane's business idea (Image via- Offline Funny/YouTube)

The streamers who have accompanied Pokimane on her Korea trip are AriaSaki, iGumdrop, Milktpapi and jakenbakeLIVE. With such an impressive lineup, fans are expecting tons of fun content and predictably, everything is going well as planned.

Needless to say, Korea is one of the best spots for a vacation, and it seems like the Canadian-Moroccan streamer is already in love with the bustling lush green streets of South Korea.

From fun cooking streams to their shopping videos, it seems like Pokimane and her friends are having the best time of their lives. With still a few days to go, it seems like fans are in for a treat in the coming days.

