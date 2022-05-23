“I don’t have a price” - Pokimane tells her viewers why she won't accept multi-million dollar gambling sponsorships

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" spoke on the controversial subject of gambling and slots being promoted on Twitch and how certain streamers have gone on to accept these deals.

While reacting to viral clips on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail, she came across a YouTube clip featuring Ludwig stating that he does not have a price to sell out.

Imane agreed with the YouTuber's statement and provided her thoughts on it after some viewers asked her if she would take a multi-million dollar gambling deal. She mentioned that she does not have a price and wouldn't accept a sponsored gambling deal.

She expressed her sentiments by stating:

"I don't have a price."

During a recent broadcast on May 18, the Twitch sensation spent the first hour of her broadcast talking about various controversial subjects, including the prevalence of gambling-related content on the livestreaming platform.

During the same stream, the Legacy Award winner took the opportunity to discuss how addiction is a mental illness and emphasized that people should get educated on the topic.

As the topic of conversation moved from one thing to the next, Pokimane came across a clip featuring Ludwig saying that he did not have a price to sell out for gambling-related content.

The OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder agreed with the YouTuber's comments and mentioned how some of her friends have discussed the same subject and mentioned that everyone has a number to sell out.

Timestamp: 00:53:26

After giving out some hypothetical multi-million dollar figures, Pokimane claimed that no matter how big the number was, she wouldn't accept a gambling deal:

"Listen, I've had a lot of friends even tell me that they have a number. Right? Is it three million a month? Is it five? Is it 10? Most people have a number. I'm really glad that Lud is ready to say he doesn't have a price and same here!"

She carried on with the conversation by mentioning how she would end up profiting hypothetical $5 million because of her fans losing money:

"Because if I was making five million a month because you guys were losing five million a month. No, you would have to be losing way more because Stake would have to profit. If I'm making five million because I know my viewers are losing 10 million, the guilt would eat me alive, genuinely speaking."

Some viewers in the Twitch chat disagreed with the streamer's statement. Her response was:

"Kapp (Twitch emoticon)? Yo, tell Stake to give me a hundred million a month offer, watch me decline it. Go ahead, tell them to do it."

The Moroccan-Candian livestream then continued to stream for the next four hours.

Fans react to the streamer's opinions

The YouTube comment section was bustling with several fan reactions as they applauded the streamer's efforts to raise awareness regarding gambling addiction.

The subject of streamers and influencers selling out to accept gambling deals started to go wild in the livestreaming community after Matthew "Mizkif" stated in his own words that "everyone has a price at the end of the day".

He also added that it is a human tendency to accept huge deals and if he was offered $20 million, he would accept it and promote gambling websites on his stream.

