Watch: xQc responds to stream sniper asking him to play chess instead of gambling on stream

Twitch star Felix "xQc" finally responded to a fan's message asking him to play chess instead of playing slots and gambling on stream.

The unexpected request came from a Juicer who made an appearance on a recent Imane "Pokimane" broadcast while she was hosting an IRL stream in South Korea.

On June 12, JakenBakeLIVE was manning the streaming camera for Pokimane, and he came across a rather wholesome stream sniper who had the following message for Felix:

"xQc, don't gamba (gamble), play chess. xqcL (streamer's most famous Twitch emoticon)."

The French-Canadian streamer took a look at the fan's message during a recent stream and provided his thoughts on the same.

xQc reacts to the Juicer's message requesting that he play chess instead of gambling

Felix hosted a 20-hour-long livestream earlier today and reacted to some viral and trending posts on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

After watching a clip featuring Lirik playing Rumbleverse, Felix opened the clip embedded above, that he found in a post on the LivestreamFail subreddit. He read out the Reddit post's title:

"Juicer begs xQc to stop gambling and start playing chess again. Okay."

(Timestamp: 00:21:54)

The former Overwatch pro played the clip twice before providing his thoughts on the Juicer's wholesome request:

"Chess? Interesting. Thanks, man!"

The 26-year-old gamer smiled after giving a small and crisp response to the fan's request. He did not waste any more time and began to watch other trending clips on the streamer subreddit.

Fans react to the streamer's response

The clip was rather polarizing as several viewers present in the streamer's Twitch chat stated that the fan's gesture was "cringe" and did not take a liking to the Juicer's message.

However, other Twitch chatters agreed with the IRL stream sniper's opinion and asked the content creator to consider playing chess.

Fans in the Twitch chat reacting to the IRL stream sniper's message (Image via Twitch chat)

Felix's gambling streams have been a controversial topic. The streamer has been outspoken about his gambling addiction and has mentioned that he often finds a way to gamble in whatever game he's playing.

A few days later, the streamer made an appearance on Pokimane's podcast and revealed that he had lost close to $1.85 million back in April 2021. The following day, Felix received a call from his father on stream, and the latter expressed his concerns by scolding the former.

A month later, the Twitch sensation moved back to his hometown in Canada and announced that he was hosting his first-ever sponsored gambling stream affiliated with the infamous website Stake, leaving the streaming community extremely divided.

