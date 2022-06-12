"Don't gamble"- Juicer begs Twitch star xQc to stop gambling

In an interesting turn of events, during one of Pokimane's IRL streams, Juicer begs Twitch star Felix "xQc" to stop gambling and start playing chess again. As fans might already know, during Felix's most recent podcast with Pokimane, the former surprisingly revealed that he is addicted to gambling and has lost a massive amount of money due to his obsession.

Naturally, the news caught fire within a few days and many started giving out their own opinions regarding the most controversial gambling streams on Twitch and the extent to which people, as well as streamers, gambled just for a few views.

That's precisely why the majority of viewers out there want the streamer to come out of his gambling addictions and start playing chess again, just like his good old streams.

A fan begs xQc to start his old chess stream again

Twitch streamer Pokimane is in Korea right now and she has been livestreaming her visit. From cooking streams to travel diaries, Poki has been quite active on her social media handles.

However, a recent segment of her livestream caught massive attention from viewers wherein a xQc fan urged the streamer to stop gambling and start playing chess again. In his message to the former Overwatch pro, the fan noted:

xQc don't gamble, play chess."

Back in May 2021, Twitch's most popular streamers, Felix and Pokimane, joined hands for a fun podcast. Evidently, the podcast not only revealed some fun streaming moments, but also some personal aspects of their lives.

And that's when the podcast took an interesting turn when the Twitch streamer revealed that he has been addicted to gambling for quite some time now.

Fans react to xQc's gambling addiction

As expected, viewers' response to the entire matter is far less than ideal. While the majority of viewers can be seen making fun of the Twitch streamer for his gambling addiction, a handful even went on to criticise the streamer by stating that he would end up betting on chess matches as well.

With this in mind, let's take a closer look at some of the viewers' responses.

Gambling streams are one of the most controversial and heated topics on the internet today. With the streaming community divided into two, the topic has been trending for the past few months. Be it Pokimane, Asmongold or Trainwreck, many notable streamers have put forward their views on the controversial matter.

While some viewers feel that gambling streams are a major threat to young individuals and children, others reckon there is nothing to worry about as long as there is transparency.

While the contrasting opinion stands, as far as xQc is concerned, viewers might get to learn more about his gambling addiction.

