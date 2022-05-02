"I gamble everyday": xQc reveals the exorbitant amount of money he lost gambling in April

Pokimane and xQc's highly anticipated podcast has finally aired and fans can't get enough of the many topics the incredibly influential duo discussed in the four hours that they streamed together. One of the most talked-about things, given the ongoing poker tournament on Ludwig's channel which xQc is participating in, is the streamer talking about his gambling exploits.

Read on to find out the scale of xQc's interest in gambling and the amount he has lost in the past month alone while doing so.

Is xQc addicted to gambling? All you need to know

(The discussion on gambling starts from 04:26:32)

The streamers were discussing whether or not streamers receiving sponsorships or promoting alcoholic brands while they were live was okay when they dove into a parallel between alcohol and gambling. Pokimane stated:

"I think taking alcohol sponsorships is so far from casino stuff or gambling..."

To this, xQc replied:

"I think drinking is a massive problem if not as big as gambling....yet one is okay and one is not.. I think they're both bad and I still do both"

Poki was of the view that both have been normalized in a strange way which makes them seem more normal. She replied:

"I think they're both shitty, but I am very surprised that you sound so passionate that 'alchohol ruins families.' So does gambling, man"

Pokimane feels that his subjective experience is coloring his opinion too much and that doesn't mean it's as simple for everyone.

Pokimane: "I don't think your subjective experience doing it applies here"

Felix: "It's fun and I can afford it... I can afford doing it"

Pokimane: "Would you have as much fun gambling if you were doing it off stream instead of on stream?"

Felix: "Yeah, I'm addicted, I gamble every day. I lost 2 mil last month... I lost like 1.85 mil last month."

The staggering amount diverted the discussion to other topics as the podcast continued for about three more hours after this conversation.

Fans react to xQc revealing the amount of money he has lost over the past month

The clip has since gone viral on both Twitch and YouTube, eliciting hundreds of comments from both viewers who saw it live and those who watched the video later.

xQc is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch and although he was a professional Overwatch player back in the day, he mostly streams GTA RP and other trending games currently. He was also nominated for "Streamer of the Year" at the "Streamer Awards".

