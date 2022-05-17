"This is pure delusion!"- xQc reacts to a donor predicting his gambling streams before his sponsorship announcement

Felix "xQc" responded to a donor who predicted the streamer's return to gambling. With his recent move back to Canada, fans have been speculating as to why he left Los Angeles.

It seems the answer was to avoid U.S. laws surrounding promoting gambling on his streams. In Canada, he can promote gambling and take sponsorships to gamble on streams with impugnity.

The streamer was called out by a donor before the sponsored slots stream happened. The viewer said they hoped xQc wouldn't start gambling with house money on stream, comparing him to gambling streamer Trainwreck. Although the donor ended up being correct, Felix called him delusional:

"What are you talking about? This is pure delusion!"

xQc called out over gambling streams by viewer's donation

While playing Counter Strike: Global Offensive, the streamer tried his luck at opening some cases to try to get a rare gun skin that he wanted. CS:GO cases are often criticized for their similarities to gambling and use of real currency to purchase them.

After failing to get the skin he wanted, he got into a game while complaining about the loot box system Counter Strike uses. A viewer who donated to him called him out, implying his rage over the cases was fake because he's known to gamble large amounts of money when he's off stream:

"No one believes that you, who gambles a ton of money off stream, gives a s*** about some garbage CS:GO cases."

The viewer's message continued to say that they hoped Lengyel wouldn't start officially promoting gambling on stream, comparing him to slots streamer Trainwreck.

They called him a "fake money scammer," referencing how streamers who take sponsorship deals with gambling websites are playing with the money they receive from the sponsor to gamble. This means that the person promoting gambling is incurring none of the real-life risks that gambling would entail for the people they're marketing it to.

"I hope you don't become a fake money scammer like Train."

As it turns out, Felix would go on to do exactly that. The next day, he streamed himself playing slots on the online gambling site Stake for five hours, with the advertisement tag underneath the stream. He was on a Discord call with Trainwreck as he was gambling $500 per spin on slots.

It seems xQc's move back to Canada was to get back into gambling on stream. He has stated in the past that he has some form of gambling addiction and that he would stop gambling on stream. It seems he has chosen to go in the opposite direction of his previous statements.

Fans react to xQc being called out for gambling on stream

Gambling on Twitch is a large controversy surrounding the platform. While some are ok with streamers taking money to promote gambling, others see it as very harmful.

Many streamers have younger, more impressionable audiences. There is a very real argument to be made that if Felix, whose primary viewer demographic comprises of minors, starts being sponsored to gamble on stream then he will essentially br promoting gambling to children.

Many fans voiced their displeasure towards the streamer getting back into gambling on stream.

While the money he's receiving from his gambling sponsorship is probably good, it looks like xQc has upset a large number of his fans by taking it.

