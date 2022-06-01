Watch: Twitch streamer Lirik compares his TikTok account statistics to his YouTube channel, leaving fans shocked

Twitch streamer and content creator Saqib "Lirik" recently compared his TikTok account to his YouTube channel, shocking fans by showcasing the insane amount of viewer engagement present on the former social media platform.

During the initial moments of his recent livestream, the Twitch streamer spoke about his TikTok account and revealed how easy it was to get likes and views on it, as compared to YouTube.

Lirik shocks his fans by comparing his TikTok account statistics to his YouTube channel

The Twitch streamer has branched out to TikTok to deliver new content for his viewers. After uploading several new clips and highlights, the 31-year-old gamer realized that growing on TikTok is easier than growing on YouTube.

Lirik opened his TikTok account on stream and began showing off the massive amount of views that his short videos have gotten in a small amount of time:

"There's a new frontier over there (TikTok). You don't understand, look at this s**t! One-minute clip, one-minute clip on this s**t, one-minute posted 12 hours ago, you get a 112,000 views!"

The content creator then began talking about YouTube and provided his opinion on getting the same amount of views on the red platform:

"You know how many videos it takes to get 112,000 views, 20-minute length on YouTube? F***ing six f***ing videos! Takes like four to five f***ing videos!"

Lirik viewed his latest TikTok upload and talked about the number of likes it garnered over the past 12 hours:

"You know how many likes this has? You know how many likes this has? 13,000 likes! You know how long it takes to get 13,000 likes on my YouTube? Motherf***ing a month worth of uploads! Just kidding, the whole f***ing year's worth of uploads to get motherf***ers to press the thumbs up."

Following this, the American streamer opened his YouTube channel to have a look at his newest uploads live on stream to prove his claims on how long it takes to get viewer engagement on YouTube:

"You know, you think I am exaggerating, look at the YouTube. Even though you know, we have [editor's name], he's doing a great job. Okay, two days ago, 11,000 views. Oh my god, RIP PewDiePie. F***ing 600 (pointing at video likes). Someone do the math. 600!"

He soon concluded the conversation by calling TikTok a "new frontier."

Reddit reacts to Lirik's comparison

Commentators on r/LivestreamFail had somewhat of a different opinion on the matter. Some Redditors mentioned that the streamer's viewer base on YouTube would be the same as Twitch.

Some fans claimed that TikTok invaribly inflates the viewcount.

Twitch streamer Andy Milonakis provided his take on the subject:

Redditors provided a speculative reason as to why videos on TikTok generally have a higher user engagement.

Lirik is a popular content creator on the live-streaming platform who began his career on Twitch back in 2016. Since then, he has played a wide variety of games including PUBG, GTA 5, CS: GO, World of Warcraft, and Fortnite.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far