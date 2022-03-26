"It was the weirdest thing": Lirik reveals that he was harassed by a dolphin during his vacation

Twitch streamer Saqib "Lirik" hosted an IRL stream where he spoke about various events, mainly describing an experience from his latest vacation trip. Not being known for his IRL streams, fans of the streamer were delighted to see him posting content aside from gaming.

As he was telling different stories about his adventures during his vacation, one particular event during this time went on to become the highlight of his livestream, where the streamer revealed that a wild dolphin had harassed him in the most awkward manner possible.

Going on to tell the entire story to his viewers, Lirik mentioned:

"It was like, we literally had to go back to the shore so that the dolphin could leave. Yeah. It was the weirdest thing."

Twitch streamer Lirik recalls the experience where he ended up being harassed by a dolphin during his vacation

The American streamer is known for playing a wide variety of games on his channel. He tends to be the streamer who beats and completes newly launched titles in the most efficient way possible. Due to the nature of his streams, fans were taken by surprise when he started to livestream while out on a vacation.

Lirik had planned a short vacation from March 19 to 27 and mentioned that he would not be streaming during this time. Surprisingly, he ended up streaming twice. The short 30-minute stream mainly focused on the content creator updating his viewers about himself and what he had been up to the entire time.

During one of his most recent short streams, Lirik went on to talk about various interesting topics and experiences that he had gone through during his vacation. One such experience happened to be a bit more traumatic than the others, where he revealed that a wild dolphin had acted weird with him.

Continuing to iterate this story for his viewers, he said:

"And it's like, most people are like, 'I love dolphins,' you know? And they base their whole life on dolphins. Bro, I don’t know. That experience with the dolphin was, like, f***ing traumatizing."

Going ahead and giving the details about this encounter, the content creator mentioned:

"It was so weird. I know, dolphins are f***ing crazy! I mean, he was cool initially, but that was like the craziest dolphin experience ever. They are smart as f**k. Dude, he was like, trying to... his... He was trying to do something. It was so f***ing weird."

He continued:

"It's like, that's not what the commercials make dolphins look like. They are always like swimming by you and everyone is like, 'Oh my god,' and there's like a family of them. F**k no! There was no family. He was like a lone wolf."

The streamer concluded by hilariously mentioning:

"No wine and dine, just straight trying to get into the action."

Moving on to other topics, the content creator mentioned that he had also jet-skied and loved the thrilling experience. Soon enough, he ended his stream and was looking forward to be back on Sunday, March 27.

Fans react after hearing Lirik's interesting story

Fans and audiences on Reddit gave their insights on how marine animals interact with humans.

Viewers on his Twitch chat had a hearty laugh after hearing what he had to say.

Fans reacting to the streamer's story (Images via Lirik/Twitch chat)

Lirik is one of the oldest content creators on the platform who started his livestreaming career back in 2011. Since then, he has gone on to become one of the most popular household names in the streaming sphere, where he has a following of more than 2.8 million people.

