"It's not even edgy, it's dumb": Lirik shames members of his chat for racist comments

During Lirik's latest stream, he stopped the video he was watching to scold his chat, shaming messages that were generalizing Chinese people.

Saqib Ali "Lirik" Zahid has been streaming since 2011, playing a wide variety of games during his decade-long legacy as one of Twitch's top streamers. Today, he was watching a video on a Chinese game studio called Game Science. The video showed off their progress with their game Black Myth: Wukong and some behind-the-scenes footage of motion capturing cats for the game's animations.

While viewing the video, he noticed that some members of his chat were messaging things against the game devs, making generalizations about the entirety of China and its people. Lirik stopped the video and scolded his chat for the messages, deeming them racist and illogical.

"Some of the sh*it you guys say is so stupid."

Lirik shames some chatters for racist comments, saying they are hypocritical

Lirik explains that even though he personally doesn't agree with some of the political decisions that China makes, he still doesn't generalize and blames the people for their country's choices. Zahid called these comments stupid and claimed that they weren't an attempt to be funny. Instead, they are just blatant hate comments.

"I know everything China does politically I'm not in favor of, but it doesn't mean you just generalize the whole f*cking country, or the people, you stupid f*cks. Like, it's not even edgy, it's dumb as f*ck."

He went on to say that he is baffled by the logic that if the game dev is based in China, then they are culpable for their country's actions.

"These are f*cking game devs in China, I don't understand your logic."

He then points out the flaw in their logic, that they don't support China but still play games owned by mega-corporations based in China like Tencent.

"It's so f*cking stupid, half the games you play the "overlords" own. League of Legends, the company is partly owned by Tencent, which is China. You guys just refuse to notice that, why do you play that? You make no sense."

Members of Reddit reacted to the clip, stating their own disappointment with the comments made during the stream.

Lirik showed that he has a no-nonsense policy when it comes to things he deems racist, immediately shutting down the comments as soon as he noticed them.

But will this stop these types of messages, or will the added attention only add more fuel to the fire? We'll have to wait for the next time China is brought up on his stream to see if his scolding had any effect on his chat.

Edited by R. Elahi