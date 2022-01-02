"It's the new year": Lirik tells Overwatch teammates he's a one-trick pony, gets flamed immediately

Twitch streamer Saqib Ali "Lirik" Zahid was at the receiving end of some stick from his teammate after he considered himself a one-trick pony when it comes to Overwatch.

While his team discussed what Hero Lirik should have taken, one of his teammates couldn't resist throwing shots at him, and it seems like the former's new year Overwatch experience couldn't have been any funnier.

Lirik gets verbally annihilated by Overwatch teammate

During a recent Overwatch stream, Lirik was asked by his teammates to play as Roadhog. However, he refused their demands, as he noted that he could only play Butcher.

"Butcher's the way"

While the team again asked him to take up the role of Roadhog, Lirik stood his ground as he believed he was a one-trick pony that only knows how to play with Butcher.

"That's all I know, you know everyone's like, 'Oh, you're a one-trick, you're a one trick.' Yeah, I'm a one-trick."

However, this paved the way for one of his teammates to throw a brutal shot at the expense of Lirik calling himself a one-trick pony.

"You're just retarded?"

Lirik and his team were taken aback by the savagery shown by their teammate. While the crew was laughing, the popular Twitch streamer asked why he was getting flamed at the start of a new year, which prompted the savage teammate to go at him again.

"New year, same retard."

This left Lirik stunned, as he didn't have any comebacks for the mocking he received at the hands of his teammate.

Lirik showcases the toxic side of Overwatch

Besides a brilliant introduction to Overwatch in 2022, Lirik also showcased to his fans how the Overwatch community plays the game by adding a tinge of toxicity.

"Blame your teammates, it's the Overwatch way."

Furthermore, he continued his toxic side by blaming his teammates and asking them to play well while he had a bad game himself.

"Should I be toxic? I'm gonna be toxic."

Also Read Article Continues below

Lirik's recent stream on Overwatch proves that fans want to see more when it comes to the popular title, and hopefully, he will be streaming it more often on his Twitch channel.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar