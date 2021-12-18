"Overwatch is harder than Valorant" - Patiphan after going back to Blizzard’s shooter

Patiphan Chaiwong, the young gaming sensation from Thailand, has returned to competitive Overwatch after a successful run in his Valorant career. He represented X10 Crit in Valorant Champions 2021 and ended in seventh position. With that, he decided to exit from the Valorant competitive scene.

On December 15, Patiphan joined one of the best Overwatch teams from the US region - Los Angeles Gladiators. The Gladiators are known to compete in the Western Division of Overwatch League and fans are waiting for him to perform again at the top level.

In a recent livestream, Patiphan compared Overwatch with Valorant by stating how the former is harder than the latter. He also explained the skill ceiling in both games and seemed pretty confident about his performance in the upcoming days.

Los Angeles Gladiators @LAGladiators



We're proud to welcome @itspatiphan back to Overwatch and to the Gladiators! THE PRODIGY HAS RETURNED.We're proud to welcome @itspatiphan back to Overwatch and to the Gladiators! #ShieldsUP THE PRODIGY HAS RETURNED.We're proud to welcome @itspatiphan back to Overwatch and to the Gladiators! #ShieldsUP https://t.co/daU64VGLZZ

Why did Patiphan leave Valorant competitive for Overwatch?

Patiphan, in one of his latest live streams, complained that the skill ceiling in Valorant is too low when compared with Overwatch. The skill ceiling means the limit on how good a player can get at a certain game after investing enough time and practice.

However, he did not disrespect Valorant and said that he misses the game. He continued further:

Actually Valo is a good game, but the skill ceiling, no! Even if I win probably in Overwatch for 2 years and I come back, I would still be good.

He also clarified that games do not matter and he will dominate the Valorant competitive scene again if he returns. Unless Riot plans to nerf Jett further or add more agents to the existing roster, Patiphan is confident in his skills.

Patiphan @itsPatiphan No one tells me what to do, i'll dominate anyway🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ No one tells me what to do, i'll dominate anyway🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️

Adding more agents, however, would increase the skill ceiling and that might question his performance in the future. Patiphan's exit from the active roster of X10 Crit means the team will have to find another top-tier Jett main to continue dominating the Southeast Asian Valorant scene.

Meanwhile, Nodwin Gaming has joined hands with Riot Games and has announced Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 for South Asian teams. The winner will qualify for Valorant Champions Tour 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

VCC 2021 was a huge success in the South Asian competitive scene and the tournament will return in 2022.

Edited by Saman