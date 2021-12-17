When is Valorant Conquerers Champions (VCC) 2022 expected to start?

The Valorant esports scene in South Asia received a massive boost after NODWIN Gaming and Riot Games joined hands to organize the Valorant Conquerors Champions (VCC). After the grand success of VCC 2021, the tournament will return in 2022.

Global Esports, winners of the VCC 2021, had a chance to qualify for the VCT Asia Pacific (APAC) Last Chance Qualifiers. For South Asia’s Valorant esports players from India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, this not only brought exposure but also opportunities on an international stage.

The VCC 2022 registrations will go live on 6 January 2022 at NODWIN Gaming’s official VCC website.

Valorant Conquerors Champions (VCC): Expected Start Date

The Valorant Conquerors Champions will provide South Asian teams a chance at the VCT 2022 Split 1 APAC Challenger Playoffs. This will help clear their path to eventually making it to the VCT Masters 1 in April 2022.

The tournament's start date has not been officially declared by organizers, but is expected to begin by late January or early February 2022. However, the dates will be revealed soon after the VCT 2022 registration process gets underway.

On the occasion of the VCC 2022's announcement, Sukamal Pegu, Publishing Leader, India and South Asia, at Riot Games said:

“We, at Riot Games, are thrilled to be associated with NODWIN Gaming for VCC 2022 which will see participants from South Asia become part of this global circuit. This is a great platform for the Indian & South Asian esports talent to take on global competition.”

For the first time, South Asian Valorant fans got to witness their favorite teams and players compete to secure a spot at an international tournament. VCC 2021 lasted for 22 days and had a peak viewership of 60,000 - a record for a regional matchup in Valorant.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports Welcome to the #VCT ! Players in South Asia will now have a pathway into VALORANT Champions: the end of year World Final for our sport. Top teams from the VALORANT Conquerors Championship will be able to qualify for the Asia Last Chance Qualifiers. Welcome to the #VCT ! Players in South Asia will now have a pathway into VALORANT Champions: the end of year World Final for our sport. Top teams from the VALORANT Conquerors Championship will be able to qualify for the Asia Last Chance Qualifiers. https://t.co/9XkyEDkj1T

VCC 2022 will bring back the same spirit among the South Asian Valorant community, including fans and players. The tournament will help the region develop further and grow by bringing them better opportunities next year.

