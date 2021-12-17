Valorant Conquerors Championship is back for Season 2022; registrations start soon

Following a successful tournament in 2021, which saw Global Esports represent South Asia and compete at the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 APAC Last Chance Qualifier, the Valorant Conquerors Championship is back for Season 2022.

The Valorant Champions Tour 2021 brought together teams from different corners of the world via seven Circuit Point regions to present top-tier competitive action and crown the first-ever Valorant Champion, Acend.

While South Asia didn't have a Circuit Point region for the VCT 2021, the area, along with the Middle East and Oceania, got the opportunity to qualify for the VCT Last Chance Qualifiers.

After much speculation, Riot Games is bringing back the Valorant Conquerors Championship for Season 2022.

Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 winner will qualify for VCT APAC Challengers Playoffs

The Valorant Conquerors Championship 2021 brought together teams from eight South Asian countries: India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Bangladesh. Global Esports crowned the winner.

The team went on to compete against some of the best teams from South East Asia, Korea, and Japan at the LCQ.

The Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 kicks off its registration date from January 6, 2022. Sukamal Pegu, the Publishing Leader of India and South Asia, Riot Games, said regarding the Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022:

"We at Riot Games are thrilled to be associated with NODWIN Gaming for VCC 2022, which will see participants from South Asia become part of this global circuit. This is a great platform for the Indian & South Asian esports talent to take on global competition."

The winner of the Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 will compete at the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 APAC Challengers Playoffs, with a chance to make their way to the VCT Masters 1 in April 2022.

Nodwin Gaming's MD & Co-Founder, Akshat Rathee, said regarding the Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022:

"We’ve seen a huge interest build up among South Asian players for our VCC property since its launch, as it gives all Valorant players an opportunity to compete and leave their mark at an international level. This is the second year we are working with Riot on the VCC, and together, we aim to elevate the level of the competition this year."

The Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 is yet to announce its official dates, but one thing is for sure, The South Asian region is going to witness some top-tier competitive Valorant.

