"Optimized by a donkey!": Lirik loses over 500k runes in Elden Ring after massive lag spike

Saqib "Lirik" is one of Twitch's most popular streamers, with just under three-million followers. He streams a variety of content to his large audience. However, lately he has been solely playing the newly-released Elden Ring, showcasing his skills by already moving through a large portion of the game with general ease while some streamers aren't even at the halfway point.

During his latest stream playing the game, he was moving through an area filled with enemies around at every corner, \he was overwhelmed by multiple foes. The streamer kept dying from multiple consecutive hits that he couldn't escape from.

While dying in this game is very common, especially when facing multiple different enemies with wildly different timings for their separate attacks, this death was something special as he had a total of over five-hundred-thousand runes that were now dropped on the ground.

Lirik loses over 500k runes due to lag spike

To put that number into perspective, the average early game opponent gives just around one-hundred runs, so ammassing as much as he did just to have them dropped would be heartbreaking to most players.

However, he still had a chance to re-acquire the fruits of his efforts, as the runes would only disappear if he died again without picking them back up from where he perished.

Making haste, the streamer rushed back to the location where he last died, but as he approached the runes, the game stuttered. This caused him to jump to his death.

After jumping to his demise, Lirik bursts out in anger, complaining about the poor optimization in the game.

"Agh! F**k this game! Laggy piece of sh*t!"

After respawning, he continued his rant against the game, still clearly upset that his hard-earned money went down the drain.

"Bro, that was so stupid, I literally lag spiked. Optimized by a donkey, so dumb. Like, what the f**k man."

After a brief stint of silence, he then stated that he is over the anger and is now just sad that he died to a performance issue rather than an enemy.

"I'm so sad right now, so stupid man. Like, I don't mind if a boss kills me and I lose that many, but c'mon."

Some members of Reddit pointed out that he was purposfully hanging on to the absurd amount of runes, saying that he was doing it to add additional pressure to the game.

With such an incredible wealth of runes lost forever, this is surely a feeling that Elden Ring fans know quite well by now, but losing over five-hundred-thousand could make even the most veteran of players quit the game.

So for Lirik to keep pushing forward shows that he truly has an ironclad will, and will not be stopped by even the most tragic of failures.

