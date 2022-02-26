“F**k! F**k!” xQc loses 400k runes while grinding in Elden Ring

Earlier today, Felix “xQc” found an incredible place to grind runes (souls) in Elden Ring, but it has not come without a cost. While trying to recover a humongous 400k runes post-death, the streamer died a second time, losing that mountain of runes forever, and said:

“F**k! F**k! I mean, I just wanna f**king do it, I’m done with it.”

It was a stressful moment and a sad one too, as an incredible amount of effort went down the drain. It is a common risk associated with any Soulsborne game, especially Elden Ring.

Food fried as xQc died in Elden Ring a second time

xQc was attempting to make a lengthy double jump on his mount to get back to the runes that he had previously lost. Unfortunately, he didn’t quite clear the gap and fell to his death, dying a second time.

For those who have not played a Souls game, a player can recover their runes/souls, provided they get back to where they died. If they die a second time, the previous haul gets overwritten by the amount that the player had at the time of their second death.

Unfortunately, the streamer plummeted and took several long moments to gather his thoughts before swearing and complaining that the top area wasn't worth it. Although Deeproot Depths seemed like a great place to farm runes, it came at a high cost to the streamer.

Reddit trolls xQc for losing 400k runes after 20 minutes of grinding

Though the original post claimed it was an hour of grinding and chat, other Redditors said it was closer to 20 minutes. Regardless, it was an incredible amount of runes to lose, and though they could be farmed again, his time was lost forever.

Several users trolled the streamer over the “-400k incident”, though other users had their own clever monikers for the moment in time.

One user pointed out that viewers could see the instant xQc’s heart broke and despair set in on him.

A Redditor who was pretty new to Soulsborne games asked the point of the game itself, leading to a few commenters attempting to put the loss into perspective and explain what it meant. There was also a user who sarcastically stated that they were “runes” not “souls.”

It was also a learning experience for another user, who didn’t get the point of why this was such a big deal since one can normally get back souls.

ADHD was of course brought up since the streamer was watching videos on YouTube while playing. This led to a response from a user who does something similar when they play games.

However, there were some who wanted to know the spot where the streamer was grinding at, which another user kindly provided.

While it wasn’t an hour’s worth of Elden Ring grinding as the original poster suggested, it was still a significant amount of work that went down the drain. Felix resumed his grind on the stream, no doubt hoping to avert any more tragic deaths.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee