"It's scary": xQc unsettled after light switches on by itself during stream from 100T compound

Felix "xQc" Lengyel had a tiny spook earlier today during his stream from the 100 Thieves compound.

While queueing for a round of Escape from Tarkov, xQc repeatedly turned his head towards a certain direction as if he were hearing something. This is when a light above him suddenly turned on. To make matters worse, his viewers were attempting to scare him the whole while, adding to his fear.

"Guys, it's scary dude, there's-"

xQc reveals the reason for streaming at the 100 Thieves compound

During his latest stream, Felix "xQc" Lengyel was present at the 100 Thieves compound, using their setup to log hours into his Twitch account.

Throughout the stream, xQc had been facing various audio problems, owing to the foreign streaming setup. He stated he could hear his own voice through his headphones.

At one point, while he waited to load into his Escape from Tarkov match, the streamer turned his head off camera as if he heard something or someone.

Looking extremely confused, he proceeded to elaborate:

"I mean there's people here, I'm just- guys I- guys, it's scary dude-"

Before xQc could finish his sentence, the light in his room automatically switched on. He looked terrified for a split second, before staring blankly at his monitor. His Twitch chat capitalized on the situation by spamming emotes conveying fear, or by telling him to "turn around" and "look" at what was behind him.

Earlier in the stream, xQc had stated that he was moving, but his setup was incomplete, hence he was streaming at the 100 Thieves office. In addition, he streamed himself in the cafeteria while getting coffee, with the area seeming relatively empty.

xQc and adeptthebest to move once again, after new information arrives mid-stream

Felix "xQc" Lengyel's current stay arrangement may have to be extended. It seems he will have to shift yet again after receiving a call from Sam "adeptthebest" mid-stream.

xQc was forced to pause the episode of MasterChef US and engaged in a muted conversation with adeptthebest, whom he has been living with for the past few years.

After returning to the stream, Lengyel revealed (3:27:38):

"Sorry, sorry, the place that we rented, apparently it's terrible, so we're getting a new one."

Despite his monetary fortune, xQc has taken to renting out places and shifting often with adeptthebest due to often facing dangerous incidents with swatting and stalkers. The two reservedly talk about their situation, only revealing details once in a while.

