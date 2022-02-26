xQc finds a broken way to farm souls in Elden Ring

Felix “xQc” is back on his Elden Ring grind and may have found a broken way to go about it. He combined grinding in a small area with watching “How it’s Made” videos on YouTube. Some called it an exploit, but xQc was all too quick to try it out.

It led to moments where the streamer got completely distracted by how interesting the videos were, instead of working towards his goal.

xQc finds a powerful way to grind in Elden Ring, pairs it with reaction content

Grinding is one of the most tedious things in any RPG, but Felix may have found the perfect way to make his grind enjoyable. The streamer was live on Twitch, grinding runes in Elden Ring while also watching the “How it’s made” video series.

In the featured clip, the streamer was watching how aluminum pans were made, getting distracted by the process while also trying to defeat the same enemies over and over. Some Redditors felt it was an exploit.

(Clip begins at 10:38:15)

Earlier in the stream, he found an entrance while exploring, and also noticed that the nearby enemies gave 4000 runes each. Instead of grinding and leveling constantly, the streamer decided to just farm here and gather as many souls as possible. Redditors called it the “peak of live streaming.”

Reddit responds to xQc’s farming and reaction content

Felix may have found the smartest way to grind in Elden Ring while also entertaining his audience and himself, impressing plenty of Redditors.

While many were impressed with what the streamer was doing, others called it paramount to being an exploit.

Others just felt he was using the in-game mechanics to his advantage since campfires respawn enemies in all of the Souls games.

Someone asked if Felix was just stuck there, and a loremaster or two pointed out that this was normal for the streamer, and that he’s very well-known for being a grinder in games.

While it may or may not actually be an exploit, it is a mechanic found in the game, and the streamer was all too willing to give it a go, both for his own grind and to entertain his audience. Pairing a mindless grind with reaction-based content is truly next-level streaming.

