What does a Remembrance do in Elden Ring?

When players take down their first major boss in Elden Ring, they will be rewarded with a Remembrance in the wake of victory. Typically, these massive boons are saved for demi-god bosses who have a major stake in the plot, and they aren't so different from the boss souls of old.

The first boss to drop a Remembrance is Godrick, and like his own namesake, the item is labeled as the Grafted. This specific item is completely tailored to Godrick, and players have a couple of options.

With Remembrance duplication in the game, there is also no need to worry about choosing the wrong option.

Using a Remembrance in Elden Ring

Any major boss Remembrance essentially serves the same function as a boss soul from the Dark Souls games. Players can either use the item at any time for a huge amount of runes, or they can be saved for a unique powerful item.

These items typically reflect the theme of the boss. However, players can't use both options most of the time, so there is an important choice to be made.

Remembrance and everything earned from a demi-god boss:

When a demi-god is defeated, players are rewarded with their power in memory.

This major item can be consumed for a one-time reward in runes.

They can be brought to the Finger Reader for unique boss items and weapons.

These demi-gods will also drop a Great Rune that can be attuned and used for major benefits.

Taking down a demi-god, and other major bosses, will enable the Finger Reader to have other boss armor and items in her store.

One of the major differences between these items and boss souls is the idea of replication. Players can ultimately only choose to make one weapon, even if they don't consume the item, but replication is an option in Elden Ring.

Walking Mausoleums in Elden Ring

As players explore the world in the game, they are bound to come across the massive Walking Mausoleums that roam the open world. These rocky creatures can be heard ringing their bells as they move and can be seen at great distances.

Hitting the barnacles off their legs and taking them down will enable players to use the Mausoleum once for duplication, one of the major boss rewards. Players can then take this back to the Finger Reader to get the second boss item they want for their build.

