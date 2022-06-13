“Shut up dude!” - Mizkif reacts to CoolSlick stream sniping Pokimane and JakenBakeLIVE in South Korea

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" was browsing the streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFail and came across a clip featuring Imane "Pokimane" and JakenBakeLIVE getting stream sniped by a person known as CoolSlick.

The OTK member did not approve of the way CoolSlick appeared on Pokimane's stream and began talking about his own experience while he was in South Korea with his buddies.

After hearing how the stream sniper introduced himself to JakenBakeLIVE, the Austin, Texas native's sharp words for the sniper were:

"Shut up dude!"

Mizkif talks about a stream sniper who ended up sniping Pokimane and JakenBakeLIVE during their South Korean trip

Pokimane and her friends are currently hosting their South Korean journey and the famous IRL Twitch streamer JakenBakeLIVE has joined them. During a recent livestream, the group interacted with an infamous stream sniper who went by the name CoolSlick.

The One True King (OTK) co-founder reacted to a clip featuring Pokimane and JakenBakeLIVE interacting with CoolSlick and did not approve of the latter's behaviour in any fashion.

After telling the sniper to "shut up," Mizkif continued by talking about how CoolSlick was trying to project himself in front of the famous internet personalities:

"You're trying to act so cool in front of Pokimane. You're trying to push a narrative that you get laid and that girls love you and you can f**k with."

Some viewers began asking why the streamer was so riled up by a random stream sniper appearing on Pokimane's IRL stream. He responded by mentioning that the same sniper followed the OTK group around in South Korea. He spoke about the instance by mentioning:

"Why do you care so much? Because this guy followed us around. We were two and a half hours away in another city and this guy just happened to say, 'Oh my friends and I were going to the city.'"

The streamer continued:

"He then, followed us back to the other place, the same weekend! I'm sorry, he just kept saying s**t, he's like, 'Yeah dude, I don't watch streamers.'"

Fans present in his Twitch channel shared a comment CoolSlick made on Pokimane's Twitter update. The negative comments towards the content creator elicited the following reaction from Mizkif:

"Bro, no way you stream snipe Pokimane and you tweet this November 7, 2021. You aren't a business, you're a chairty that pathetic losers donate to; and this is, you went up to Pokimane and acted so cool, huh?"

Miz continued with his stream and reacted to more clips on r/LivestreamFail.

Fans react to Mizkif's statements on CoolSlick

More than 80 fans provided their take on the streamer's comments on CoolSlick and several fans agreed with his notion.

Fans reacting to the streamer's take (Images via MizkifClips/YouTube)

After returning from a South Korean trip on May 31, the streamer spoke about the stream sniping situation prevented in the Asian country and revealed that the situation was so bad that it made him not want to host IRL streams over there.

