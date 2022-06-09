“I have my own skin” - Mizkif surprises fans by announcing his own Thanatos skin for Smite

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" took the gaming community by surprise after announcing his skin for the widely popular MOBA game, Smite.

The One True King (OTK) co-founder will be featured as a special skin for the Greek god, Thanatos. The skin will feature his iconic egg-head with OTK branding on the torso of the in-game model.

Mizkif got on stage during the recent OTK Games Expo and commenced the special announcement by saying:

"I only play Thanatos and I am so honored to say that I will be Thanatos. I have my own skin."

Mizkif reveals his Thanatos skin for Smite

The One True King cast hosted their first-ever Games Expo earlier today, and it went on to become an instant hit. The special stream went on for five hours, and the co-founding members of the streamer organization announced several exciting new games and projects.

One unexpected announcement was Miz's inclusion in Smite as a skin for the Greek god of death, Thanatos. The streamer began talking about it as an in-game model of the Thanatos skin played on the big screen:

"Let's make some good memories. That's so bad! That was some good Smite! No way that's it, hey quit panning on my boxes!"

Timestamp: 04:00:59

The short reveal video ended, leaving Asmongold puzzled. The World of Warcraft gamer wanted to know who and what Thanatos was. Mizkif, too, was taken aback after noticing how short the video was and exclaimed:

"Is it done? Wait, it's really done? I went and took a week off for that. I literally took a week off!"

Rich Campbell took to the stage and asked the OTK member to leave as Hi-Rez Studios told the former to continue with more announcements.

Fans react to Mizkif's Thanatos skin in Smite

The skin reveal went viral on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit. Esports commentator and co-founder of Full Squad Gaming, Jake Lucky, was amazed at how OTK has been making strides in the gaming world and applauded for their efforts.

Fans were excited to play as the streamer in Smite.

Twitter users were elated to see Jake Lucky talk about Smite.

The Austin, Texas native's clip was one of the many OTK Games Expo clips present on the streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Fans shared the official splash art of the hero.

Fans commended the small gag put up by the crew members.

Some Redditors were intrigued to learn if Smite is still a popular multiplayer game.

Fans can get the Mizkif Bundle for Smite, which includes the Thanatos skin and an Announcer pack. The pack is expected to drop in the coming weeks.

