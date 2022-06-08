Watch: Asmongold and OTK surprise the community by partnering up with WePlay Esports

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" hosted a special, two-hour-long stream on June 7 and made a bunch of exciting and new announcements.

One of the biggest reveals made by the popular streamer organization was of them partnering up with WePlay Esports as a strategic investor and partner. WePlay Esports will help the two-year-old streamer organization host and produce high-value production events.

The stuff we have planned together will blow your mind. We are extremely excited to welcome @WePlay_Esports as a strategic investor and partner to expand live event and media capabilities.The stuff we have planned together will blow your mind. We are extremely excited to welcome @WePlay_Esports as a strategic investor and partner to expand live event and media capabilities. The stuff we have planned together will blow your mind. https://t.co/s2soo0at0F

Fans have often criticized the production value of various events hosted by the group and have often labeled OTK events as being "scuffed." With a new partnership, fans can expect the production to be leveled up to a new height.

Asmongold announces OTK partnering up with WePlay Esports

The Twitch star took the reins to announce one of the biggest ventures that One True King has embarked upon during a recent livestream. At the one-hour mark of his broadcast on June 7, the World of Warcraft gamer began the reveal by stating:

"Obviously, we've had a lot of tryouts and a lot of tribulations a lot of times and we've always written them off and said the easy thing that Mizkif just said offhand, we're a new org, these things happen."

Asmongold's address continued further when he said:

"Well, not anymore because today I would like to announce our new partnership with WePlay!"

The co-founder and other prominent members of the organization began cheering as soon as the stage lit up with new colors. EsfandTV began laughing because of the sheer joy and said:

"They did not see it. They did not see it coming!

Timestamp: 01:05:29

Fans react to Asmongold and OTK announcing a new partnership

Several group members on Twitter grabbed the opportunity to hype up the announcement.

OTK co-founder Rich Campbell made some jokes related to previous game shows hosted by the streamer group.

Fans on Twitter were elated to see OTK upping their content production by teaming up with WePlay Esports.

Daveboy @Daveboy924 @TipsOut @OTKnetwork @Asmongold @WePlay_Esports My favorite thing about OTK is you guys really try to stand out and do things that helps your friends and the industry as a whole grow. Only a matter of time til others see this and try to make things like this of their own, and that's what trendsetters do. @TipsOut @OTKnetwork @Asmongold @WePlay_Esports My favorite thing about OTK is you guys really try to stand out and do things that helps your friends and the industry as a whole grow. Only a matter of time til others see this and try to make things like this of their own, and that's what trendsetters do.

Thomas @ThomasHajduk @OTKnetwork @WePlay_Esports We're still a new org but with a dope production partner and venue @OTKnetwork @WePlay_Esports We're still a new org but with a dope production partner and venue

Fans began speculating about the day when OTK would announce their own version of an award ceremony.

Some fans wanted to know what WePlay Esports does.

Kiddy @Kiddy7180 @OTKnetwork @WePlay_Esports So what's weplay? I literally pay zero attention to esports @OTKnetwork @WePlay_Esports So what's weplay? I literally pay zero attention to esports

New kid in the block but S tier. @WePlay_Esports S tier tournament organizer.New kid in the block but S tier. @Kiddy7180 @OTKnetwork @WePlay_Esports S tier tournament organizer. New kid in the block but S tier.

More than 1,100 fans provided their take on Asmongold, announcing that One True King is joining hands with WePlay Esports. Fans were happy to see the streamer's journey from being a WoW gamer to being a co-owner of one of the most popular streamer organizations.

Fans reacting to the streamer and the organization's latest announcement 1/2 (Images via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Fans reacting to the streamer and the organization's latest announcement 2/2 (Images via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Fans can tune in to Asmon's stream on June 8 (Wednesday), 2022, at 11.00 am PT, 01.00 pm CT, and 02.00 pm ET to watch the OTK Game Expo featuring announcements and reveals of 30 new games.

