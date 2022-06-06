Watch: Mizkif eats dead fish-flavored jellybean on stream and instantly regrets it

Matthew "Mizkif" hosted a special PO Box opening stream on June 5 and opened tons of packages and goodies received from his fans.

One item the Twitch star got from a fan was a plastic container of BeanBoozled Jelly Beans Dispenser containing different flavored jelly beans. One of the five flavors was dead fish.

Fans present in his Twitch chat realized what the gift item was and immediately started telling the streamer to eat the jellybeans on stream.

Mizkif mentioned that he has done daring challenges several times before on camera and won't shy away from eating the unconventional food item for unique stream content.

Mizkif tries BeanBoozled Jelly Beans on stream and regrets it immediately

The internet sensation hosted a five-and-a-half hour-long broadcast yesterday, and he did a PO Box opening stream. One unboxed item was the BeanBoozled Jelly Beans pack containing five different flavors.

The flavors in the box were toothpaste, liver, onion, dead fish, and stinky socks. The first one that the content creator tasted was toothpaste. Before eating it, he claimed that he used to often eat toothpaste during his childhood.

Timestamp: 02:19:12

The 27-year-old then asked his fans which flavor they wanted him to try out next. Almost all of them asked him to eat the dead fish one.

"Alright, which one do you want me to try? There's stinky socks, dead fish, or liver and onions? Dead fish? Alright, dead fish is the yellow one. It's this."

When he showed the yellow jelly bean on stream, fans told him to eat a handful of random beans. The Austin, Texas, native happily agreed and replied by saying:

"You don't think I will, you f***ing pu****s? I am a four-time dare champion! A handful of BeanBoozle! Ready for this s**t?"

The One True King (OTK) co-founder began eating the random assortment of jelly beans and instantly began barfing on stream. He started jumping on his chair and regretted the decision to eat nasty jellybeans by saying:

"Oh my god! Wait, they're actually terrible!"

Matthew tried his best to swallow the jellybeans and took a while to eat the bunch completely. The online personality claimed the beans tasted better after chewing them for a few minutes.

Mizkif successfully ate a handful and claimed victory for the dare given by his viewers.

Fans react to the streamer eating unique flavored jelly beans on stream

After consuming the food product, the Twitch streamer's chatroom was filled with various laughing emoticons. Some viewers expressed concerns by stating that he might throw up because of the awful taste.

Fans reacting to the streamer eating jelly beans (Images via Mizkif/Twitch)

Matthew is one of the most popular personalities on Twitch and co-founded OTK with Asmongold, Rich Campbell, Tips Out, and EsfandTV. He has been streaming on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform since 2017 and has played various games, including World of Warcraft, Super Mario 64, Minecraft, and Jump King.

