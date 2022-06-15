“He’s so shocked!” - Pokimane and her group surprise a fan in South Korea

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" surprised a fan earlier today while livestreaming on the streets of South Korea.

The Moroccan-Canadian streamer has been having a merry time in South Korea along with her streamer friends JakenBakeLIVE, iGumDrop and Aria Saki. The group's recent videos show them roaming the bustling streets, shopping in malls and cooking traditional South Korean cuisine.

During a recent livestream, Pokimane, along with JakenBake, shocked an unaware fan who was sitting on a public bench.

After surprising him, Poki was amused to see the fan's reactions and commented on his expressions, stating:

"He's so shocked!"

Details about Pokimane and JakenBakeLIVE's encounter with a fan in South Korea

Pokimane and her friends hosted their sixth livestream in South Korea earlier today while exploring the streets. While they were at it, the streamers noticed an unsuspecting fan sitting on a bench, waiting for a bus to arrive.

Poki greeted the fan, leaving him completely stunned. She said after greeting him:

"Hello! Hi! You look so surprised! You didn't know we're in Korea?"

The fan was stupified and immediately got off the bench. JakenBake pointed at the fan's Apple Watch and claimed that he was watching Twitch on the smartwatch.

Poki continued to converse with the fan and said:

"He's so shocked. This is a dream! Wake up! Wake up!"

The OfflineTV co-founder continued to giggle and laugh. Meanwhile, the fan was still astonished and mentioned that he loved her and the streamers' videos and content.

After the fan asked the streamer group for some pictures, Poki stated:

"That is so... That was one of the funniest reactions I've ever seen!"

JakenBake asked the fan if he really did not know if the content creators were in South Korea. The fan could not find the right words to express his feelings and replied:

"No, I did actually. I'm like, I guess I did, yeah. But, I'm actually... I was scared because the bus is coming in like, I don't know, a couple of minutes. My hands are shaking."

Pokimane took the opportunity to have some light-hearted fun with the fan by joking that a bus would be coming in a few minutes and urged him to hurry. The wholesome interaction concluded after the streamer group took a selfie with the fan.

Fans react to the wholesome interaction

Fans in the YouTube comment section loved every bit of the interaction the streamers had with the South Korean fan.

Fans reacting to the wholesome interaction under the YouTube video 1/2 (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

One fan joked around by calling the fan a "paid actor":

Fans reacting to the wholesome interaction under the YouTube video 2/2 (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Pokimane continues to dominate the livestreaming world. Earlier this year, she won the prestigious Legacy Award during The Streamer Awards 2022 hosted by Blaire "QTCinderella."

