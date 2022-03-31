Twitch streamer Myth performs a perfect impersonation of Heath Ledger's Joker

Ali "Myth", one of the most popular Fortnite and First Person Shooter gamers, was yet again seen performing an on-point impersonation during one of his latest livestreams.

As he played his favorite game on stream and showcased his immaculate talent, Myth decided to play Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy theme song titled "Why so serious?" after losing a game of Fortnite and decided to act and impersonate Heath Ledger's Joker for his audience.

Myth's impersonation of Heath Ledger's Joker leaves his fans in awe

VOD for the clip begins at 03:22:06; the audio for this particular incident has been removed by Twitch due to DMCA claims.

The former Team SoloMid (TSM) member returned from his family vacation and returned to streaming for his viewers and fans. He was seen in the competitive world of Fortnite, where he indulged in playing the well-received no-build mode.

Myth had been playing Fortnite since the start of his stream and had queued up with his friends, Twitch streamer HasanAbi, and YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig. He had been streaming for three and a half hours and after losing one of the final games with his friends, he decided to react to Hasan's claim of getting stream sniped by a number of players and getting out-classed by saying:

"All it takes is one bad day! Haha!"

After both the streamers left Myth's in-game party after becoming frustrated and annoyed by the skill gap and presence of annoying stream snipers, the Twitch streamer minimized the game and opened up the Joker's theme from the movie Batman: The Dark Knight.

Talking about his experience and impersonating Heath Ledger's iconic Joker, he started off by saying:

"See now, my father was a Fortnite gamer and one day, he came home a little bit stranger off the G-Fuel than usual. HasanAbi decides not to listen to my calls, I don't like that. Not, one, bit!"

Perfectly copying the way Heath Ledger spoke and mimicking the way he rolled his tongue around in his mouth, Myth continued to impersonate the Joker as he continued:

"So, I go off, trying to get the Victory Royale myself, I find that this task is impossible! It's quite difficult, if I were to admit it."

Laughing and giggling the way the Joker does, he concluded his perfect impersonation by saying;

"But that's okay!"

This is not the first time the Fortnite content creator has impersonated someone else on his stream. He is known for mimicking various individuals on his channel and his most recent and viral impression was of him playing as various fashion gurus and critiquing Pokimane's attire, which she adored during The Streamer Awards 2022.

Fans react to Myth impersonating and taking on the persona of the Joker

Fans on Reddit were awstruck after having a look at what the streamer was capable of. They did not expect the content creator to nail the iconic personality of the Joker.

Audiences in the Twitch chat of the streamer were so impressed by his acting that almost everyone of them started to express their enjoyment by spamming various Twitch emoticons in the chat room.

Fans in the Twitch chat reacting to the streamer's impersonation (Image via Myth/Twitch chat)

The former Fortnite professional player is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch who has a following of 7.4 million people and focuses on playing FPS games such as Valorant, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Apex Legends.

Edited by Mayank Shete