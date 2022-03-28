Pokimane makes an ironic streaming choice for International Women's Month

Imane "Pokimane" hosted a cooking stream during one of her most recent livestreams, where she was joined by her close friend, Kevin. As both the streamers started to get ready to cook some delicious Korean meals, the Twitch star realized something incredibly hilarious and ironic, following which both the individuals let out a gust of laughter.

Pokimane realizes that she chose to do a cooking stream during International Women's Month

VOD for the clip begins at 00:27:09

The Twitch star was seen cooking some delicious meals with her friend Kevin during one of her most recent livestreams. Moving aside from her usual gaming-related content, fans and viewers on her Twitch chat were elated to see their favorite Twitch streamer dive into something different.

The duo was planning and organizing various cutlery and utensils for cooking as they had just begun her livestream and were streaming for about thirty minutes. As Kevin showcased the different sorts of utensils that he would be using to cook various Korean dishes, Pokimane came to a realization and said:

"Wow! I am so good at cleaning. Ohh, wait! I just realized it's International Women's Month and I might be on the Twitch front page for International Women's Month today and I chose to do a cooking stream."

Hearing the content creator's concerns, Kevin let out a huge burst of laughter as Poki stood at her place, pondering over her streaming content. Replying to her concern, Kevin hilariously said:

"Alright, cancel it. We are done. We're just going to order Shake Shack."

The Twitch content creator joined in and said:

"From now on, you're doing all the cooking!"

Kevin agreed and mentioned:

"I am fine with that. You know, I am. We'll split and we will make it even."

Poki being a bit taken aback, continued to say:

"Oh f**k! Well, I am actually going to learn some cooking. Yeah, yeah, make it even."

Poking a bit more fun on the subject, the Twitch star bantered with Kevin when she said:

"I cannot believe you asked me to wash a dish during the International Women's Month. That's just gross."

Playing alongside her witty banter, Kevin loudly exclaimed:

"I am going to get canceled!"

Soon, the conversation on this subject came to a close when both the content creators went on to create and cook amazing dishes on their livestream. They continued to stream for another three more hours, where they spent the majority of their time cooking Korean dishes.

Fans react to Pokimane's realization about her streaming content

Fans and audiences on the Twitch streamer's chat could not hold back their laughter, and almost all of them were seen spamming various laughing and giggling Twitch emoticons in her channel's chat room.

Fans react to the streamer's realization (Images via Pokimane/Twitch chat)

The Moroccan-Canadian streamer continues to stay as one of the most influential streamers of all time by winning the Legacy Award at the Streamer Awards 2022.

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards She's set the standard for those that have followed in her footsteps and has trailblazed new paths for streaming. Winning the prestigious Legacy Award is an indication of how important @pokimanelol has been to the streamer community as a whole. #TheStreamerAwards She's set the standard for those that have followed in her footsteps and has trailblazed new paths for streaming. Winning the prestigious Legacy Award is an indication of how important @pokimanelol has been to the streamer community as a whole. #TheStreamerAwards https://t.co/htQOHo7i7N

She has amassed a massive following of more than 8.9 million people and averages a concurrent viewership of 16k people per stream.

Edited by R. Elahi