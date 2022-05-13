"I'll be back eventually": Sykkuno announces he will be moving back to Las Vegas in a week

Sykkuno has been talking about returning home to Las Vegas for a while now, but if the latest news is to be believed, the move is happening soon. In a recent stream, he clarified that he will be returning to Vegas next week, although he will be back in due time.

The topic came up when Sykkuno mentioned that he was asked to go rock climbing.

“Yeah, yeah, the ol’, the ol’ home. You know? I mean, I’ll be back eventually, you know?”

Sykkuno is gearing up to return home

During a match of Valorant, Sykkuno revealed that he is getting ready to go home. This confused his fans, who asked whether he was leaving. The streamer made it clear that he is not “leaving” because he does not live there.

“Guys? How am I leaving? I’m going back. It’s very different from leaving. I live there.”

The streamer gave some reasons as to why he needed to go back home, such as not having enough clothes, since he was only coming to the area for a vacation and to get some work done.

“I’ve been wearing the same three hoodies, for the past two months! All right? I gotta go back! I only have ten t-shirts I brought. It’s bad. It’s bad, guys! I only brought three pairs of socks because I never leave the house.”

He said that he has washed them once because he only left the house three times since arriving. Unfortunately, he has to go home, but Sykkuno did say he would be back to hang out with Valkyrae and the others again.

YouTube comments section discuss Sykkuno’s plans

People cannot get enough about the streamer’s current living situation. Some thought he had already left, since he had discussed it previously. Others do not believe he is actually going anywhere.

Ther has been quite a bit of confusion, and the streamer's fans don't really know if he's going to move or not

Whether or not Sykkuno is leaving has already turned into a hot topic of debate in the YouTube comment section. Many have said he can do what he wants, which is correct, but one user went in-depth, talking about the streamer's desire to do voice acting, needing to pack things, and more.

What the future holds is a pretty hot topic of discussion when it comes to this streamer

How will people really be able to know when the streamer has returned to Las Vegas? Some suggested he could just pretend he has gone home, thanks to the stream set up he uses, while others said they will know when he finally wears Valkyrae’s merch.

Thanks to Sykkuno's backdrop, it may be hard for his fans to determine if he's really left

At the end of the day, many feel this is because of the California tax law. Sykkuno keeps his residence as Las Vegas, Nevada, so he does not fall under the strict tax rules of California. However, one user stated that he will still be taxed for the days he worked/streamed in California.

Tax law, after all, can be incredibly convoluted and confusing

There were also some creepy takes in the comments section, with people saying they are glad that the streamer is leaving, as Rae and Leslie would finally be left alone.

This particular streamer is never short of weird, creepy takes when it comes to his relationship status

The streamer is looking to return home next week, so fans will no doubt be keeping a close eye on things to see if that winds up being true. Last month, the streamer said he was leaving and returning to Las Vegas, so fans are curious to see what happens this time around.

