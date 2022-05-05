"If I beat Leslie, she's coming to YouTube": Sykkuno and Fuslie hijack Valkyrae's livestream

Sykkuno and Fuslie appeared on Valkyrae's stream. The two were delivering some food that she'd ordered.

Rae was playing the new room from the recent Escape Simulator update. She was concerned that the two of them would look at her screen and figure out how to solve the escape-room puzzle; Sykkuno and Fuslie were supposed to stream the next day to see who could solve it the fastest.

Sykkuno, who recently signed a deal with YouTube, decided to up the stakes of their competition.

"If I beat Leslie, she's coming to YouTube."

The two streamers, who live in the same house as Rae, entered her room to deliver some food. She thanked them as Fuslie jokingly asked her if she wanted to be hand-fed the food.

Rae was playing the new room in Escape Simulator on her stream. And though she seemed appreciative of her friends bringing her food to her, it also distracted her from solving the puzzle she was working on.

"Now my head is completely empty. It was empty before, and now it's extra..."

She then remembered that her fellow streamers would have to attempt the new room on stream soon and didn't want them to get any hints from watching her play. She said that Disguised Toast would be upset with them.

"You guys can't look, or else Toast will be mad."

When she told them it was a new official puzzle in the game, they both got excited.

Rae tried to set the conditions for their 1v1 but remembered that their usual bet of gifting Twitch subscribers wouldn't work anymore.

"Wait, we can't do gifted subs anymore because Syk is on YouTube."

That's when Sykkuno upped the stakes by saying that if he beat Fuslie, she would have to start streaming on YouTube alongside him and Valkyrae.

Fuslie's potential move to YouTube along with her roommates has been rumored for some time now. Perhaps Sykkuno is just trying to fuel the rumors. Or maybe he is confident that he will win, and Fuslie has a deal in place with the platform already.

While Fuslie's potential move to YouTube isn't official, it seems like a growing inevitability.

Fans react to Sykkuno and Fuslie on Rae's stream

The mention of Fuslie switching to you during Valkyrae's stream is just the most recent tease. Fans were not surprised to hear the joke at all.

Whether the recently signed YouTube streamer knows something about Fuslie or was simply making a joke remains unknown. However, this has been one of many teases that she could be moving to YouTube in the near future.

