How to convert Valorant sensitivity to Fortnite

Valorant and Fortnite are two of the most popular gaming titles. Both have huge player bases, showing their popularity.

However, there are some significant differences between these two games. Riot Games' Valorant, released in 2020, is more of a tactical shooter, while Fortnite belongs to the battle royale genre and was released by Epic Games in 2017.

Both have loyal user bases, but some gaming freaks love to try out games of different genres. Even with dissimilarities in the titles, many play both at the same.

One thing that is common in both titles is shooting accuracy. Gamers need sharp aim to take down opponents to claim victory.

Hence, mouse sensitivity is a crucial factor influencing successful performance in both games. Minimal changes in DPI, scoped sensitivity, and other settings can affect players' performance.

Also, the sensitivity settings are different for each title, as seen below.

Valorant sensitivity to Fortnite using the formula and website

It is easy to convert the Valorant game sensitivity to other games. Users need to use a simple formula to change their game sensitivity to any other game. To convert mouse sensitivity from Valorant to Fortnite, multiply the number by 12.6.

However, if it becomes more complex for gamers and they want to skip the math, there are several other options. There are several online sensitivity converters, and they can also use those websites. AIMING.PRO is one of the most reliable online websites to convert in-game sensitivity from one title to another.

Converting mouse sensitivity

Players can follow the below steps to convert their mouse sensitivity to another title:

Step 1: Visit the website from any browser.

Step 2: Add the necessary details correctly in the right place. Make sure the details added are correct.

Step 3: Use the converted figure in the game for the mouse sensitivity as shown on the website. However, users might have to make some minimal changes to it according to their comfort zone.

Sensitivity conversion in AIMING.PRO (Image via AIMING.PRO)

Difference between both titles

Valorant is one of the most popular FPS games among those with a high interest in the active professional scene. It celebrated its second anniversary last month.

Since the game's launch in 2020, it has attracted many gamers. The game's central theme is the amalgamation of Agents' abilities and tactical shooting, making it more unique than the rest of the FPS titles.

On the other hand, Fortnite belongs to the battle royale genre and was first launched five years back. The game centers around the theme of eliminating all opponents and surviving till the end.

However, readers need a precise aim to win matches in both titles. They demand lots of practice to improve the aim, reflexes, and other skills. With routine practice and comfortable mouse settings, players can master both titles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far