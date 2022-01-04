Valorant Competitive Guide 2022: How to find the perfect sensitivity

Valorant continues to grow into one of the most popular mainstream FPS titles after enjoying its first complete annual tournament circuit in 2021.

There are various components that determine a player's performance in Valorant. Everything from gaming peripherals to in-game settings can have a considerable effect on anyone's style of play.

One of the pivotal components of Valorant and FPS titles alike is the mouse DPI (dots per inch) and in-game sensitivity. DPI denotes the pixels covered by the cursor while the mouse is moved one inch. Sensitivity, on the other hand, is an in-game multiplier that players can use to adjust their mouse DPI.

While beginners have the time to explore various degrees of game sensitivity, players who have a background in other FPS games will have to adjust their previous sensitivity to match Valorant's FOV (Field of View). In this article, we discuss the effect of low and high sensitivity in an attempt to find the perfect in-game sensitivity for Valorant players.

What is the optimal sensitivity Valorant players need to enhance their competitive experience?

The ideal sensitivity in FPS games depends on the pace of the game and the level of accuracy players are expected to employ. DPI and in-game sensitivity can be multiplied to find the eDPI (effective dots per inch) for the game. This value is a constitutive element that helps determine a player's mobility.

Similar to CS:GO, Valorant is a slow paced game, while titles like Apex Legends, Overwatch and Call of Duty demand higher sensitivity to bring out the most favorable performance. Due to Valorant's FOV, players are expected to maintain a low-medium range sensitivity to avail the most accuracy out of their shots.

That being said, the world of esports has constantly put forth athletes who sway away from the accepted range of eDPI while proving their competency with extreme levels of gameplay. The most common DPI settings used are 400, 800 and 1600. In Valorant, players can set their in-game sensitivity to a value of within 0 to 10, up to 3 decimal points.

Gaming peripherals like the mouse and mousepad can also have an effect on a player's sensitivity. Lighter mouse and longer mouse pads are equipped for lower sensitivity, and vice versa.

High Sensitivity

Players who play with a high sensitivity in Valorant can have an eDPI of over 400. High sensitivity players adopt a DPI of either 800 or 1600. A higher or lower DPI setting can also work since the in-game sensitivity can be tweaked accordingly.

High sensitivity provides the advantage of movement speed at the cost of accuracy. Essentially, higher sensitivity gives players the window to land quick flicks, while bolstering their mobility during gunfights or ability deployment.

Due to the prominence of abilities and verticality in Valorant, players from a background in CS: GO (who form a majority of Valorant's professional circle) may find it relevant to play with a higher eDPI setting. Players who are used to action-packed gaming titles like Overwatch and Apex Legends also generally adopt higher eDPI for the ease of transition.

The highest recorded eDPI in professional Valorant belongs to Choi "10X" Jin-woo a former player of Nuturn Gaming, who had an eDPI of 1120. Currently, popular players like Hiko, f0rsaken, Asuna, d3ffo and a few others compete in top-tier Valorant while playing with a high eDPI of over 400, with Hiko's aggregating to a whopping 576 eDPI (1600 DPI, 0.36 sens). Similarly in CS:GO, woxic had a reputation for playing with an exorbitant eDPI which would add up to over 1000.

Low Sensitivity

Players who embrace a low eDPI rating will generally have 100 - 250 eDPI, with their mouse DPI commonly at 400 or 800. Lower sensitivity provides the advantage of accurate tracking and pin-point aim accuracy, while sacrificing a portion of mobility.

With low sensitivity or eDPI, players can comfortably move their crosshair, which can benefit them in multiple ways. Players can track their opponents more easily, control bullet sprays more efficiently and land shots which require micro-movement. However, this noticeably reduces the player's potential to make 180° turns or react to situations as quick as players with a higher sensitivity. A large desk space and a light mouse also enhance low sensitivity gameplay.

At a professional level, Nivera, brax, Myth, Sick and several others have achieved success at top-tier Valorant with low sensitivity settings. Ye "Anaks" Sang-jun, a former member of T1's Korean squad, is famous for playing with the lowest recorded eDPI (118) in professional Valorant. Nivera is currently the most popular athlete to flaunt a low eDPI, standing at 138 (800 DPI, 0.173 sens).

High vs low sensitivity: Which is more suitable for Valorant players?

A player's sensitivity setting in Valorant is directly dependant on their style of play. Both high and low sensitivities have their own set of pros and cons, with each suiting a particular playstyle.

While practicing with a higher sensitivity setting can benefit mouse control in the long run, it is also tiring and stressful. Even though it lacks the physical movement of low sensitivity, the amount of focus required to land accurate shots with a high sensitivity is a draining endeavor on its own.

Lower sensitivity is common among gaming veterans. Theoretically, the skill ceiling for sensitivity increases with the increase in the eDPI. However, this may not be practical for the average player.

Players are recommended to try out various eDPI before finalizing on their ideal sensitivity, and can start with a balanced eDPI of 300 in order to work their way to the perfect sensitivity settings.

