Quad kills world record on Vanguard Royale in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific has been broken

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific's Vanguard Royale has been a popular pick in the community since the mode was introduced on December 8. However, within two weeks of the game's launch, the world record for Quad kills on Vanguard Royale was broken.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone @Repullze @SuperEvan__ &



Crazy that they managed to accomplish such a massive kill total with Hector slapping his ass for half of the game. The #Vanguard Royale Quads kill record has just been broken with a ridiculous 122 game by @DiazBiffle @LuckyChamu ! 🤯Crazy that they managed to accomplish such a massive kill total with Hector slapping his ass for half of the game. The #Vanguard Royale Quads kill record has just been broken with a ridiculous 122 game by @DiazBiffle @Repullze @SuperEvan__ & @LuckyChamu! 🤯Crazy that they managed to accomplish such a massive kill total with Hector slapping his ass for half of the game. https://t.co/Eo8ZI1cURg

With the recent release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, Activision improved the current edition of COD: Warzone, leading to the formation of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. The update to the popular battle royale features newly added game modes such as Vanguard Royale, Caldera Plunder, Caldera Battle Royale, and Rebirth Island.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific witnesses new record for Quad kills on Vanguard Royale

On December 22, a squad comprising coL DiazBiffle, SuperEvan, coL LuckyChamu, and coL Repulize put on an excellent display of skill, managing to earn 122 combined kills out of 150 total players. This set a world record for the best performance ever in Vanguard Royale by a team of 4.

SuperEvan works as a content creator for XSet Gaming, while the rest represent Complexity Gaming. Esports players DiazBuffle, LuckyChamu, and Repulize also specialize in content creation and go by the name "the Baka Bros".

The trio has been known to participate, organize, and create content revolving around the Call of Duty franchise.

The group earned 122 kills while playing in a mode with a maximum capacity of 150 players. With a whopping 40 frags and a score of 37075, DiazBiffle led the scoreboard. His teammates did not shy away from the kills either, as they attempted to keep up with him.

Earlier in November, SuperEvan put on a tantalizing show for his fans on his stream, where he managed to collect 67 kills in Warzone.

Also Read Article Continues below

On December 18, the world record for the most solo kills on the latest Caldera map on Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific was set by FF_Mutex. With Warzone Pacific and its various game mode still in their early stages, players can expect more players and teams attempting to topple the current record.

Edited by Ravi Iyer