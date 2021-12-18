Solo kills world record on Caldera in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific has been broken

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific's Caldera map may be the newest map to roll out, but players seem to like it already. However, Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific players seem to be getting a grasp of the map, and the solo kills world record on the map has been broken.

The new Caldera map has been an exciting release for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific fans. Caldera may be new to the game, but it has also brought along special contracts and planes along with it.

It might seem like an adjustment for the players, but they are quickly adapting their ways to make the most out of Caldera in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific.

A new record for single kills on Caldera in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific has been set

It is pretty natural for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific players to play matches on Caldera with so many new elements. Warzone pits players in squads against each other in different game modes. However, players can also opt to go solo to enjoy matches at their own pace and style.

FF_Mutex holds the solo kills record on the Caldera map

Player FF_Mutex set a new record for the solo kills on the Caldera map in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. His record stands at 41 kills, which is an incredible figure, to say the least. His damage stood at 10789 with a score of 39125.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone The solo kills world record on Caldera has been broken by @FF_MuTeX who managed to drop 41 kills 🤯 The solo kills world record on Caldera has been broken by @FF_MuTeX who managed to drop 41 kills 🤯 https://t.co/WXpG447LEe

This is an incredible feat, and FF_Mutex must be saluted for his efforts. It now remains to be seen if this record will stay, and if it doesn't, how soon will a new record be set and what that kill count will be.

FF_Mutex called a cheat as well

There is no shortage of critics, and few people have already spewed their hate on social media. One user called him a cheater, although the anti-cheat in the game has been revamped and is entirely operational.

Jake @ReckersGaming @ModernWarzone



- BBBeaman 2021 @FF_MuTeX When the anti cheat rolls out, he will be banned. Cheater if ever I saw one- BBBeaman 2021 @ModernWarzone @FF_MuTeX When the anti cheat rolls out, he will be banned. Cheater if ever I saw one - BBBeaman 2021

Another person expressed how he supposedly hates Mutex for the fact that he uses controllers on PC.

Also Read Article Continues below

Irrespective of the other opinions, FF_Mutex's achievement in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific is genuinely remarkable.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha