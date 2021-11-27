5 best gaming mousepads for Valorant in 2021

Among every gaming peripheral bought by any individual, there are times mousepads are looked over. However, in case anyone plans on stepping up their competitive gameplay, a simple mousepad can play a huge role.

The fact of whether a mousepad is important or not has been a debatable topic for a long time. The answer is yes, having a good mousepad certainly does make a big difference in gaming performance for various reasons.

One of the reasons for having a mousepad is that it provides the players with a smooth surface and less resistance to mouse movement. In simple words, having a mousepad reduces the chance of getting unnecessary mouse movement.

This listicle will give five recommended gaming mousepads that will help players achieve a better output in Valorant or any other competitive game.

Recommended gaming mousepads for playing Valorant in 2021

The five mousepads suggested for playing competitive games like Valorant are:

HyperX Fury S - Speed Edition

SteelSeries QcK Edge

Glorious Elements (FIRE)

Razer Strider

Corsair MM150 Ultra-Thin

All the products mentioned here are recommended for the following reasons listed below:

5) HyperX Fury S - Speed Edition

The HyperX Fury S gaming mouse pad (Image via Amazon)

The mousepad from HyperX is great for players who prefer soft mousepads for playing FPS games. The mouse pad also has stitched edges, which increases the longevity of the mouse pad.

Get the Hyper X Fury S by clicking here.

4) SteelSeries QcK Edge

SteelSeries QcK Edge gaming mouse pad (Image via Amazon)

The QcK Edge from SteelSeries is meant for optical and laser sensors with a high polling rate. It also has a nonslip rubber base, which increases its grip with the surface, in turn helping with moving any mouse on it.

Get the SteelSeries QcK Edge by clicking here.

3) Glorious Elements (FIRE)

Glorious Elements (FIRE) slim mouse pad (Image via Amazon)

The Glorious Elements’ FIRE edition is for those players who prefer a slim mousepad, rather than a thick one. The mousepad is also big, which makes it great for low-sensitivity players.

Get the Glorious Elements (FIRE) by clicking here.

2) Razer Strider

The water-resistant Razer Strider (Image via Amazon)

For players with sweaty palms, the Razer Strider is the best mousepad. With braided borders to avoid fraying and water-resistant fabric, this is a gem of a mouse pad and comes highly recommended.

Get the Razer Strider by clicking here.

1) Corsair MM150 Ultra-Thin

Corsair's ultra thin gaming mouse pad (Image via Amazon)

The ultra-thin Corsair MM150 feels almost non-existent in terms of thickness, however, it can function like other mouse pads in the market. The gaming mouse mat also has a silicone base, which increases grip and helps it stay in place even despite being super thin.

Get the Corsair MM150 Ultra-Thin by clicking here.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This listicle reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider