5 Valorant pros with the highest sensitivity settings

Valorant, much like it's commonly compared to counterpart CS:GO, lends itself towards being a low-sensitivity favouring game. With most professional players opting for a 200-400 eDPI range, there are some who like to go higher. Today we take a look at these high sensitivity players and how their settings fit their unique playstyles.

Note: For this list, the metric of eDPI (effective dots per inch) has been considered as it is a value that factors in different variables like mouse DPI, in-game sensitivity, and resolution for a consolidated singular measure.

5 Highest sensitivity Valorant pros

1. Hiko

Retired CS:GO professional Spencer "Hiko" Martin, is now one of the most prominent members of the Valorant community. Clocking in with an eDPI of 576, Hiko is one of the most proficient high sens Valorant players as of right now. Most commonly known for his rifling, he makes his settings sing for him as he finds himself on 100 Thieves' active professional roster.

2. d3ffo

New blood in the Valorant scene, Nikita "d3ffo" Sudakov is a Russian player who was freshly signed to Gambit Esports. While he still remains to be proven in tier 1 competition, it's no small feat to earn a spot on the Gambit roster. The 19-year-old duelist mains Jett and Raze with an eDPI of 438.

3. Asuna

100 Thieves' latest signing, Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk, finds himself alongside legendary esports veterans like Hiko, steel and nitr0 in the squad. Another duelist primary, Asuna prefers to duke it out on the server mostly as Raze or Reyna, using an eDPI setting of 413. With the new 100 Thieves roster complete and some practice time accrued, the community awaits to see him in tournaments after his departure from Immortals.

4. k1ng

Lee "k1Ng" Seung-won is a South Korean ex-Counter Strike professional who played for the likes of MVP PK. These days he finds himself on team Vision Strikers in Valorant and has found great success in his region, placing first in almost every tournament they have played. We may not know much about him yet, but we do know that in his hands, he can make an eDPI of 400 sing for him.

5. ZachaREEE

Zachary "ZachaREEE" Lombardo, is an Overwatch professional who switched over to Valorant this year. Primarily a sentinel player, ZachaREEE is a Killjoy and Cypher main for the squad of FaZe Clan. With an exact eDPI of 400, ZachaREEE found success at the UMG Tournament Qualifier 2 where he placed in the top four and qualified for the next stage.