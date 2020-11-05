5 CS:GO pros with the highest sensitivity settings

CS:GO is predominantly considered a low sens playground where finer control is preferred over a higher sensitivity. In a game where arm aimers like NiKo dominates and wrist players seem to be a handful, we take a look at the top five CS:GO pros that have a high sensitivity and what makes them stand out.

Note: For this list, the metric of eDPI (effective dots per inch) has been considered as it is a value that factorizes in different variables like mouse DPI, in-game sensitivity, and resolution for a consolidated singular measure.

5 Highest sensitivity CS:GO pros

1. Özgür 'woxic' Eker

Hailing from Turkey, Özgür 'woxic' Eker is notably the highest sensitivity player in the CS:GO scene ever. With a eDPI of 2400, Woxic can clear an angle with millimeters worth of movement from his wrist. Choosing not to double scope in an angle, Woxic's aim has been trained to perfection, where we have seen him shine on rosters like HellRaisers and mousesports.

2. Karol 'rallen' Rodowicz

Former Team Kinguin player Karol 'rallen' Rodowicz hails from Poland and boasts the second-highest pro player eDPI of 2160. Playing alongside legendary ex-Virtus Pro player Wiktor 'TaZ' Wojtas saw them reaching moderate success in CS:GO against Tier 1 teams at DreamHack Open Montreal 2018 and the ZOTAC Cup Masters 2018, besting the likes of MIBR and ENCE.

3. François 'AmaNEk' Delaunay

French rifler François 'AmaNEk' Delaunay plays for G2 Esports and boasts an eDPI of 1760. Recent results have been great for the player, finding success with the newly transferred NiKo on his squad. They managed to take down Astralis at Blast Premier Spring to secure first place in their group.

4. Ricardo 'fox' Pacheco

Portuguese AWPer Ricardo 'fox' Pacheco has played for multiple Tier 1 teams during his career. His AWPing prowess at an eDPI of 1880 has taken him across G2, Kinguin, FaZe, SK, Team Dignitas, and more. The gamer now finds himself playing for Giants Gaming, heralding new talent from the Portuguese professional scene.

5. Pavle 'maden' Bošković

Representing one of the unique nationalities, Pavle 'maden' Bošković is a Montenegrin-Serbian CS:GO professional who has been representing Pronax's built GODSENT for over a year as of writing this article. Through an effective AWP/Rifle hybrid with an eDPI of 1600, maden has proven instrumental in GODSENT's Tier 2 and Tier 1 victories.