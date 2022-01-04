Valorant 2022 Competitive guide: Which mouse grip will be best for your playstyle

Valorant is one of the most engaging FPS titles in the world as we head into 2022. Gaming enthusiasts witnessed the pinnacle of Valorant esports at the Valorant Champions 2021, where top athletes from the world displayed their level of skill.

Similar to other FPS titles, the use of improved gaming peripherals and techniques impact the style of play for both professional and casual players. Even with the right equipment, players can sway away from their preferred playstyle if they don't use the correct technique.

Mouse grip is essentially the type of control a player employs on their mouse while engaging in an activity. Listed below are the three most common types of mouse grips found within the Valorant community, as well as in other esports.

Most effective mouse grips for perfect aim in Valorant

The distance between a player's fingers and the mouse can have a direct impact on their reaction time. Likewise, the distance between the palm and the mouse can influence a player's movement speed.

Different types of mouse grips exist in gaming culture. Here, we take a look at the most popular ones seen in Valorant.

1) Palm Grip

This is one of the most common styles of mouse grips seen all across professional esports. The Palm Grip emphasizes the relaxed placement of the palm over the mouse, which results in a controlled movement. This can be most effective while tracking opponents or spraying.

Utilizing the entire arm for movement, the palm grip can be more favorable for low-sensitivity players. This helps players develop their shooting accuracy by landing more precise headshots.

In comparison to its alternatives, the palm grip reduces finger movement, thereby making it difficult to make minor adjustments to the agent's movement.

2) Fingertip Grip

Fingertip Grip relies on the placement of the fingers over the mouse, along with a part of the palm. This technique has grown popular in the Valorant community due to the flexibility it provides. Players have the freedom to make even the smallest of adjustments to their crosshair placement with this technique.

Relying on the fingers instead of the palm for movement can also generate a faster reaction from players in-game, helping them land flicks more efficiently.

In comparison, the fingertip grip offers pin-point accuracy, but can be difficult to make macro-adjustments to. It is also tiring on the fingers after prolonged use.

3) Claw Grip

The claw grip is similar to the fingertip grip in terms of appearance, but uses arched index and middle fingers for the left and right mouse buttons, with no palm support.

This is one of the most difficult styles to adopt, but has seen massive success in professional esports, including Valorant.

Due to the contraction of the finger muscles, the technique can cause fatigue. However, the claw grip offers more flexible movement than the fingertip grip.

Due to arched fingers, players can avail more vertical movements while making the necessary micro as well as macro adjustments.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul