Watch: Disguised Toast and Shiphtur win Ludwig’s first-ever Fall Guys tournament

YouTube Gaming star Ludwig hosted a new Fall Guys tournament earlier today and Twitch streamers Jeremy "Disguised Toast" and Danny "Shiphtur" emerged victorious.

The streamers competed in the final "Grab the Tail" round and had to go against three other Super Mario speed-running players, resulting in a 3v2 round.

After an intense back-and-forth between the two uneven teams, Toast managed to hold onto his tail and ended up winning Ludwig's first-ever Fall Guys tournament.

Disguised Toast and Shiphtur dominate and win Ludwig's Fall Guys tournament

The YouTube Gaming sensation hosted his newest tournament earlier today along with several well-known content creators and streamers like BoxBox, iiTzTimmy, Disguised Toast, and Shiphtur.

As the tournament came to its final stages, Toast was shocked to see that he, along with Shipthur, had to compete against three other players at the "Grab the Tail" level.

Shiphtur was not aware of the round and Ludwig took the opportunity to explain how it worked:

"Now here's the way this game works, there's one tail in the entire arena. Whoever ends with the tail at the final second wins. It doesn't matter if you hold it for a minute and 25 seconds, if someone takes it in the last five, you are the winner if you have the tail at the end."

Toast immediately grabbed the tail from a player named daddyjones518304 and began running around the arena. All three opposing team members started chasing the former Hearthstone pro and the latter managed to outplay all the others on several occasions.

(Timestamp: 03:39:56)

The former Facebook Gaming streamer continued to hold onto the tail without losing it for the entire round. After he single-handedly carried his team to victory, Toast loudly began celebrating by announcing:

"We are the best, we are the best! We are the best Fall Guys players!"

Ludwig was highly impressed after witnessing the streamer's gameplay and congratulated him:

"You guys are the winners. Congratulations. Holy s**t, Toast, you were a god at the end."

The tournament came to a close after the winning streamers celebrated their well-deserved victory.

Fans react to Disguised Toast's game-winning play

The streamer's moment was a featured clip on r/LivestreamFail and more than 50 fans provided their take in the comments section. Fans commended Shiphtur's defensive gameplay, which enabled Toast to win the round:

Redditors loved the way the tournament concluded:

Some viewers were not delighted to see how Disguised Toast's microphone was set up:

Both Twitch stars took to their social media handles later in the day to celebrate their newest accolades, and fans continued to cheer for them on their respective profiles.

