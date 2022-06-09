Watch: Disguised Toast reveals secret New York work trip in cryptic conversation with Sykkuno

YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" got on a Discord voice call with Jeremy "Disguised Toast" during a recent livestream.

The streamer duo had a rather cryptic conversation when the latter confirmed that he was going to fly to New York the following day with Rachell "Valkyrae," Yvonne, and Miyoung "Kkatamina" for a special project.

The conversation lasted two minutes with Toast trying his hardest not to reveal the gist of the trip.

Disguised Toast tries to hide the reason for New York's secret work trip

During a recent broadcast, Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, Sykkuno, and Miyoung got together to play games. In the final moments of the stream, the two male streamers conversed and Toast stated that he was due to fly the next day to New York.

The topic of conversation began when the Las Vegas native asked Toast if he was interested in doing something more for the stream. The former Hearthstone pro said:

"Well, you know, I got that; I got that uh, that thing tomorrow, you know? I guess I'll see you..."

The YouTuber acknowledged the trip and speculated that he would be seeing Toast and others after a while. He then followed up by asking about the duration of the trip. Disguised Toast replied:

"Oh, just for like, a day."

Sykkuno was surprised to hear this and said:

"Wait, you're only going for a day? That is a short trip. So, I'll see you in a couple of days! Yeah, yeah."

He continued by inquiring if Miyoung too had a "thing" in New York, to which Toast responded by mentioning:

"Yeah but... yeah, yeah, she does, so maybe... once she is done maybe you can..."

The GTA 5 RP gamer added by asking if the other OfflineTV members would be done with their work soon:

"Like, you think they'll be done like, soon? There's no way I stream snipe. They're not going to be done soon. So you guys are just going on the trip for a day?"

The conversation between the streamers ended and the former Twitch streamer signed off by stating that he would figure something out while his buddies were out of town.

Fans react to the streamers' cryptic conversation

More than 35 fans provided their take on the streamer's conversation and several viewers dubbed it by calling the conversation an awkward encounter. Some fans also claimed that the streamer duo were trolling on purpose.

The reason for the OfflineTV member's visit to New York has officially not been revealed, but some streaming community members have speculated that they flew to New York for a voice-acting-related project.

