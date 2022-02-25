Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy helps Post Malone with his streaming issues before playing Apex Legends

On his most recent stream, popular Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy was joined by famous musician Post Malone as the two played some rounds of Apex Legends together.

Timmy "iiTzTimmy" is a professional Apex Legends Esports player, who has competed in tournaments since 2019. He announced yesterday that he would be streaming with iconic musician Post Malone.

iiTzTimmy helps Post Malone with his tech issues

However, before the two could start playing the game together, Timy would have to give Post Malone some tech support so that his stream could run properly. iiTzTimmy had to explain how to set up an audio mixer to Post, so that the audio on his stream was leveled properly.

"It's pretty much a mixer that splits my audio, so I have: a mic audio, a game audio, and a Discord audio, if that makes sense. So I have them all split to three different things, you probably have the same thing right now so you need to make it where they can hear your desktop and then your Discord."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky iiTzTimmy teaching Post Malone how to stream on Twitch is gunna go down in history iiTzTimmy teaching Post Malone how to stream on Twitch is gunna go down in history 😂 https://t.co/yxwLHMzcKa

Once he finishes explaining what Post needs to do, iiTzTimmy sits back and takes a drink of water. While doing so, a message from a viewer joking about the scenario was read out loud, making the streamer smile.

"I was here for Timmy giving Post Malone tech support."

Post then shares that his audio is finally starting to work on his stream, exclaiming that his audience can now hear both streamers for the first time.

"Okay, success. Now I need to... lets see. God d*amn, we're almost there. Timmy, they can hear you now, that worked! *laughs*" / "Hell yeah, hell yeah."

While the famous musician has streamed in the past, it seems that he was having some difficulties when it came to setting up a stream for the first time in four years. With that much time between doing something, most people will be just as slow to start, so these minor tech issues are to be expected.

Viewers react to interaction between iiTzTimmy and Post Malone

Unsurprisingly, iiTzTimmy's streaming advice for Post Malone didn't go unnoticed, eliciting multiple reactions on Twitter.

Suffice to say, Twitch fans adore Post Malone's streams and look forward to future sessions with the iconic singer-songwriter.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul