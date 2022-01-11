Post Malone's new album is getting delayed by record label, reveals manager Dre London

Post Malone's manager Dre London took to Instagram on Monday to address some grievances related to the rapper's new projects. London's post revealed that Malone's much awaited record is already "done" and ready for release. In his post's caption, he wrote:

"Our sync & energy always on a Insane level!! Album has been done!! We Ready!! But seems @republicrecords @universalmusicgroup isn’t Posty fans no more need to press me anymore we did our part!” (sic)

London also added,

"Now it’s time for the label to get the business right before we drop BIG Album! Hit them up! We been ready like u are! #2022 It’s Time!!!” (sic)

Malone's long-time manager did not divulge any further details, leaving fans to come up with their own theories for the delay in the release.

Post Malone hasn't released an album since 2019

London has been candid about Post Malone's upcoming releases in the past as well. In April 2021, he shared with fans that the musician has two releases in store for a 2021 launch. In his post's caption, London wrote,

"This that smile while on FaceTime with @postmalone agreeing that the world deserves 2 Posty projects out this year! Discussing dates to drop the 1st one sooner than u think!” (sic)

Post Malone's last full album, "Hollywood's Bleeding," was released in September 2019, and went on to debut at #1 on Billboard 200 list. Since then, Malone has only released singles, his latest one 'One Right Now' with The Weeknd was released through Republic Records on November 5, 2021. The single peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Despite the delay in the release of the album, Malone has been actively coming out with singles. In 2021, he released four singles: 'Only Wanna Be With You,' 'Life's a Mess II' with Juice Wrld and Clever, 'Motley Crew' and 'One Right Now' with The Weeknd.

The nine-time Grammy nominee has sold over 80 million records worldwide. He began his career as an independent artist in 2013, and rose to fame with his debut single 'White Iverson' in 2015. Malone has since released three studio albums, one mixtape and thirty-four singles.

Edited by Danyal Arabi