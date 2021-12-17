How did Juice WRLD die? Inside rapper's troubled life ahead of 'Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss' premiere

Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss is a documentary that explores the life and career of the late rapper, popularly known as Juice WRLD, who died of an accidental overdose of codeine and oxycodone in 2019.

Directed by Tommy Oliver, Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss is available to stream from Thursday, December 16, on HBO Max.

Who is Juice WRLD?

The rapper Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, was a young rapper who quickly rose to stardom with his lyrics and rapping style. Jared was born in Chicago and was raised by a single and conservative mother who did not let him listen to hip-hop.

However, Jarad started rapping in school and quickly garnered fame for his songs that seemed to delve deep into the problems of youth today. He was an influential artist who became very popular with the current generation and soon climbed his way up to being one of the most played artists on Spotify.

Juice WRLD was best known for his 2018 hit 'Lucid Dreams'. He often talked about mental health, dying, and drugs in his music which became very popular and resonated deeply with today's youth. One of his songs, 'Legends', was dedicated to two rappers, the 20-year-old XXXTentacion and 21-year-old Lil Peep, both of whom died very young.

How did Juice WRLD die?

Sadly, the rapper's fame was short-lived when he died in December 2019 at the age of 21 after having a seizure. Higgins died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity. It was ruled as an accident and not a case of suicide. Reportedly, Juice WRLD suffered a seizure during a police search of his private jet when it landed in at Chicago airport. He later died in hospital.

Juice WRLD had a troubled life. In 2018, he admitted to using cannabis and Xanax, an anti-anxiety medication, in an interview. He also spoke about his use of lean, a liquid mix containing prescription-strength cough syrup and soft drinks.

To know more about the life and death of the young and influential rapper who died too soon, watch the documentary Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss streaming on HBO Max from December 16, 2021.

