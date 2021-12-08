Apex Legends content creator iiTzTimmy reveals shocking offers from organizations including TSM

Apex Legends content creator iiTzTimmy revealed that he has turned down several offers from esports organizations who want to sign him up, including TSM.

The popular streamer shared details about teams wanting him during a recent stream, and it seems like he has no plans to join them as of right now.

He further explained why he doesn't feel like a move to an organization would help him right now in his career.

Apex Legends star iiTzTimmy has no desire to join an organization including TSM

During his recent stream, a member of the chat asked him if he would accept an offer from TSM if the team was interested in recruiting him. Though he replied with an "I don't know" initially, he later shocked everyone by mentioning that he does have an offer on the table from the famed North American organization.

"Do you want the truth? I have an offer from TSM. I do."

Furthermore, iiTzTimmy revealed that several teams besides TSM have also shown up with an offer to sign him. However, he stated that he does not wish to join any of them.

"I have a lot of offers chat, from a lot of orgs, and it's not like a flex or anything. It's just like, I don't know if I want to be in an org."

In the world of Apex Legends, iiTzTimmy's probably the biggest fish out there at the moment, and according to him, it seems like an organization doesn't provide any benefits for him in terms of both monetary value and sponsorships.

"What can an org do for me?"

Additionally, he pointed out that while players and content creators have benefitted a lot from joining teams like TSM, there are others who have done much better without an organization backing them. This includes Shroud, who's made a fortune after leaving Cloud9.

iiTzTimmy shows off his food while explaining why he won't join an esports organization (Image via Twitch/iiTzTimmy)

However, the popular Apex Legends player did note that he wouldn't hesitate signing to a team if they offered him a million dollars for a year on the table right now.

“If somebody is going to offer me a million dollars for one year to, I'd sign to that org, no cap. "

Also Read Article Continues below

The number might seem a bit unrealistic for most people to wrap their minds around. However, when it comes to Apex Legends, teams can't get a more solid free agent in the market than iiTzTimmy and while he has no intentions of joining a team right now, the right amount of money might just sway his thoughts.

Edited by Atul S